A group of 26 Verona Area High School Latino Nation students boarded a bus on Friday, April 28 to spend the weekend in Minneapolis thanks to a carnival fundraiser hosted by the organization and a continued partnership with the Verona Lions Club.
To raise money for the overnight trip, Latino Nation held a carnival fundraiser outside near the high school’s fieldhouse. The day was complete with food, raffles, games, magic shows with James the Magician, a bouncy house, a juggler and face painting.
The Verona Public Library, along with the Verona Police Department and Fire Department, also made an appearance at the event. Similarly, the Verona Lions Club provided a train for guests to ride.
Latino Nation is a student led organization at VAHS where all Latinx students come together to promote inclusivity and diversity. The organization provides a safe space where all students can be themselves and feel valued, seen and heard.
In 2022, Latino Nation began a partnership with the Verona Lions Club. During an April 20 Lions Club meeting, a student from Latino Nation joined advisor Frank Rodriguez and former student Dominique Sanchez to discuss the carnival fundraiser and trip.
“It’s also special to have Dominique,” Rodriguez said. “She is the reason why Latino Nation was created. Eight years ago, when I met her – when she was a student at Verona – she decided to build a club.”
“Latino Nation is not a club – it’s a family,” he added. “I created a family with these students, and they still continue to give back.”
Rodriguez explained a trip to Minnesota comes with a huge price tag, and Latino Nation has never participated in an overnight trip before.
“Most of our ideas and our beliefs in our club (are) to address the academic success of our students,” he said. “To make sure that they thrive and (are) successful.”
Rodriguez thanked Lions Club Secretary Jim Fletcher during the meeting for providing items to donate during the carnival raffle.
At the same time, the Lions Club presented Latino Nation with a $2,500 donation towards the Minnesota trip.
“Thank you so much,” Rodriguez said. “This is a huge chunk… this is gonna help us a lot.”
During the group’s end of the year trip to Minnesota, students got the opportunity to visit the University of Minnesota, museums and the Mall of America.
“For many of these kids it’s the first time they have been to a large city outside of Madison,” Fletcher said in an email statement. “It’s exciting to watch them start planning their life and seeing all the possibilities that lay ahead from them.”
“The Verona Lions hope to have a long relationship with the Latino Nation and forge a stronger understanding of our cultural differences,” he added.