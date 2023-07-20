Just The Facts

Participants in the Freeman Brothers BBQ Clinic will learn the basics Aubrey and Pete use during any catering or vending event.

Though the ribs made for vending are like the ribs made for competitions, Aubrey told the Press there are some differences. Since a judge would only take a bite or two of the food, he said it’s important to “pack in the flavor.”

“You wouldn’t want to eat a rack of competition ribs, it would just completely fry your mouth, “he said. “But you can eat a rack of our vending ribs because they’re still super flavorful and they still taste really good – they’re just not as punched up as they would be in a competition.”