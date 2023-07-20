For Aubrey and Pete Freeman of Freeman Brothers BBQ, it all started over a smoker.
“My brother Pete and I – we’ve been competitive all our lives, in sports and whatever else,” Aubrey Freeman told the Press. “(Around) 2006, he got a smoker and started cooking in his backyard. I got a smoker – we started cooking and would have family parties, we’d each cook something and have everybody judge it and decide who won in our little family cook-off.”
In 2008, Aubrey and his brother entered a Kansas City Barbecue Society competition in DeForest, Wisconsin. He said they knew nothing about what they were getting into but ended up placing first in chicken and fourth overall.
“We’re like, ‘Oh, this is amazing,’” he said. “So, we just kept going from there.”
Since then, Aubrey and Pete have competed in over 100 competitions, earning titles from Grand Champion to Reserve Grand Champion and taking home a first-place win for ribs at the World Food Championship in 2015.
That same year, the brothers picked up a trailer out of Texas to expand Freeman Brothers BBQ for catering and vending. Aubrey and Pete have been providing quality barbecue at weddings, graduation parties and events for eight years now while both maintaining full-time jobs.
“My brother actually runs restaurants for a living, I work for a software company,” Aubrey said. “This is, at best, a weekend-only, part-time thing. I have a five-year-old son who’s starting to play sports and my brother’s full-time job is keeping him super busy right now, so we’ve cut back quite a bit this year.”
This month, however, the community has a chance to learn tips and tricks of barbecue alongside the Freeman brothers during two clinics at Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) that will benefit the local pantry.
Aubrey and Pete will walk guests through how to prepare ribs, chicken and brisket for the smoker. They’ll also share how to make their signature apple-cabbage coleslaw, award-winning baked beans and buns for the ultimate summer cookout or fall tailgate.
“Those recipes are what we use on the trailer,” Aubrey said. “Essentially, if they’ve come and had our food at Hop Haus before, then they’ll get the exact same recipe we use to make the food we serve them – and they can recreate it at home."
But rather than just handing guests the recipe and sending them to the grill, Aubrey said participants can learn the fine points that come over time when preparing barbecue. For example, the brothers will demonstrate how to know when meat is fully cooked.
“Sometimes you’ll see this eureka moment in their eyes like, ‘Oh, yeah, okay – now I get it,’” he said. “And to kind of see that light bulb go off is a pretty cool moment for somebody who’s been doing it for a while – who hasn’t had that moment in 15-20 years.”
Two different sessions will take place at BPNN from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Participants will enjoy food, beer and soft drinks, take home a complimentary bottle of Freeman Brothers BBQ & Rub and get a chance to win a prepared brisket to smoke at home.
Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online at bpnnevents.ticketleap.com/2023-bbq-clinic.
“I hope to see some new faces and meet some new people and try to spread the love, the good feeling – barbecue is just such a great thing to make at home for your family, for your friends,” he said. “And just try to help everybody make a little better barbecue in their backyard and really impress the pants off of their friends and family.”
Connecting through BBQ
If it weren’t for barbecue, Aubrey said he would never see his brother Pete.
“He’s just 25 minutes away, but with him working in restaurants his whole life – his days off are Monday and Tuesday, and I work a Monday through Friday job with my days off on the weekend,” he said. “Barbecue has always been our way to hang out and stay connected.”
The different skill sets each brother brings to the table makes for a good partnership as well, Aubrey said. While he has more time to play around with recipes and try new things, Pete’s restaurant industry knowledge helps make the process run smoothly.
Having worked in restaurants for 25 years, Aubrey said his brother has seen anything and everything that comes along – and always manages to find a way through when things don’t go as planned.
“I could probably do more events this year, but I really just don’t want to commit to too many of them without him because having him around just makes it a lot easier to pull anything off,” he said.
Both Aubrey and Pete grew up in Texas – a state known for a strong history of barbecue – and spent plenty of time in restaurants. Their father ran restaurants for a living, Aubrey said, with himself and his brother working for him beginning around 12-years-old.
“But even in Texas, we really weren’t tuned into barbecue even though it was around us,” he said. “But it wasn’t what we did – my dad ran steak restaurants growing up.”
When Aubrey was a freshman in high school, his dad bought a restaurant in Wisconsin and moved the family from Texas. It wasn’t until Pete bought a smoker, though, that Aubrey and his brother found their way to barbecue.
“Once he got one, that’s where the whole competition thing between the two of us took off – and I’m like, ‘Well, if I’m going to try to do this and try to be better than him, I’m going to just dig in,’” Aubrey said.
Aubrey got his hands on a book about the legends of Texas barbecue, which led to time spent reading anything he could find about the style of food.
“It was kind of just happenstance that he (Pete) got a smoker,” he said. “I’m really not even sure why he got one – but it’s a good thing he did because it’s brought us to where we are, and we’ve had a lot of great experiences because of it.”
For more information about Freeman Brothers BBQ, visit freemanbrothersbbq.com.