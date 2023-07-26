Have you ever wondered exactly how Verona became known as “Hometown USA?”
The Verona Area Historical Society’s (VAHS) July meeting will take guests back to 1966 to learn the origins of the nickname proudly displayed throughout the city.
“As trolls are to Mount Horeb and alphorns to New Glarus, ‘Hometown USA’ has become part of our identity,” a VAHS event listing states. “A half century has passed since this nickname was gifted to us – and remembering the context from which it came helps us appreciate what it truly represents.”
Over 100,000 U.S. service members were involved in the Vietnam War during 1966. Those who were either drafted or enlisted found themselves 15,000 miles away from home, with very few connections to the lives they left behind.
One project to connect service members back home was called “Operation Hometown Paper” through the American Legion Auxiliary, according to VAHS. This program sent local papers to troops in service.
Verona native and army specialist Donald Schmidt said in a June 20, 1966, letter to the Press: “There are not too many things a person has to look forward to when he is in the Boon Docks like we are. Mail is the biggest morale builder there is over here… and a hometown newspaper is a great thing.”
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Verona Senior Center, the historical society will discuss what exactly was happening in Verona during 1966 through the lens of Press articles Schmidt and his fellow soldiers read in Vietnam that year.
Though Schmidt passed away in 2020, his wife Noreen will join for the meeting to help the audience get to know him better by discussing who he was and how much the newspapers meant to him and his friends.
Lastly, VAHS will review the contents of the letter Schmidt’s sergeant wrote to the Press expressing gratitude and granting Verona the title of “Hometown USA.”