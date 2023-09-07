The Caring Center has served the Verona community on West Verona Avenue for 51 years, and now is your chance to learn all about this local childcare center during an upcoming Verona Area Historical Society (VAHS) meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Though now well established in the community, VAHS president Jesse Charles said the Caring Center began in a single rented classroom at the St. Andrew’s educational building.
“Some families, including mine, have had multiple generations attend this wonderful organization,” Charles said.
The community is invited to join co-founder Diane Peters and administrator Regina Kane at the Verona Senior Center for this month’s historical society meeting. Diane started the business with her mother-in-law, Thelma Peters, in 1972. Kane has worked at the Caring Center since 1987, serving as an administrator for nearly 30 years.
“They will recount stories of the early days, how the center evolved and grew with Verona and their favorite memories from a half-century of caring for our kiddos,” Charles said.