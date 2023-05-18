Have you ever wondered what a lifesize Lego sculpture looks like in person? Well, ponder no more.
The Lego BrickUniverse Inspire Tour will make a pitstop in Madison on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Monona Convention Center, according to a tour news release.
This two-day event is a must-see for all Lego fans, young and old, the release states. Attendees will get to meet professional Lego artists from around the country and explore incredible Lego exhibits that will leave them in awe.
“From life-sized models to intricate mosaics, you’ll see the endless possibilities of Lego bricks come to life before your very eyes,” the release states.
People will also get to show off their skills by building their own creations. Rare and new Lego sets and accessories will be available to purchase from various vendors, according to the release.
“We’re thrilled to bring the BrickUniverse Inspire Tour to Madison, Wisconsin,” event organizer William Beights said in the release. “We can’t wait to see the creativity and enthusiasm that Lego fans bring to the event.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brickuniverseusa.com.