The senior center could use help in the following ways:

RSVP Volunteer Driver Escort: Drive town and city of Verona seniors to medical appointments in the Madison and surrounding areas. Mileage reimbursement and extra liability insurance is available.

Kitchen Lead: Help organize and pack home delivered meals. Meals are distributed between 9:45-11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Coffee Hour Assistant

Arts and Skills Teacher: Share and teach skills – such as wood working, arts and crafts, painting and knitting – with individuals at the senior center.

Speaking Opportunities: An opportunity for individuals to share presentations and interests – for example, travels around the world or knowledge on a certain topic – by speaking at the senior center.