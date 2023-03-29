Have some extra time to spare? The Verona Senior Center is currently in need of volunteers for many of their programs, according to director Stephanie Ehle.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Verona Senior Center, like many other organizations, lost 95% of their volunteer base, Ehle said. Many of the center’s volunteers were also members, but due to age, COVID risks and life changes, many did not return.
“They were our regular program support, and it took its toll on my staff,” Ehle said.
Ehle has also noticed a shift in volunteer commitment. Prior to COVID-19, volunteers would come every Thursday or regularly for certain programs. Now, volunteers have sporadic availability which means the senior center requires more individuals now than pre-pandemic to complete the same jobs.
“Neither is wrong and we want to be flexible, it’s just harder to organize,” she said. “Our programs have also evolved and grown – we have a wider variety of opportunities – so perhaps that plays into it too.”
The greatest volunteer needs at the senior center include driver escorts for appointments and kitchen leads to prepare home delivered meals. Currently, a lack of volunteers has led the center to turn away rides, according to Ehle.
To sign-up for volunteering, individuals can stop by the senior center to fill out an application. Ehle said they are currently working on making the application available online.
Once an application is filled out, volunteers meet with program manager Alasa Wiest to discuss interests, along with what the onboarding process looks like. For more information, contact Wiest at 608-848-0431 or email alasa.wiest@ci.verona.wi.us.