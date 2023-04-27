This article is the second in a three-part series surrounding phosphorus levels in Badger Mill Creek and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS (Phosphorus Limits and Updated Solutions).
The Press will continue to cover the project following the suggestion of a final compliance solution.
As the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) works to meet phosphorus regulations at Badger Mill Creek, the district continues to review and assess three possible compliance solutions. One of these options – the potential discontinuation of MMSD’s effluent discharge – has led government officials, municipalities and organizations to speak out about the long term viability of the local stream without MMSD’s contribution.
Recently, a group of individuals formed the Badger Mill Creek Preservation Coalition with the goal of protecting the stream. Members include Brian Christian of Friends of the Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor, President Mark Maffitt of Trout Unlimited Southern Wisconsin Chapter, Executive Director Lindsay Foy of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association and City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz.
In an April 18 press release, the coalition called upon MMSD to “stop its plans to harm the creek by permanently stopping the discharge of cold, highly treated and aerated effluent to Badger Mill Creek.”
“Eliminating flow from untreated wastewater return will undoubtedly create harm to life in the creek and the riparian zone critical for stream health, that in our analyses will be irreparable,” Robert Bohanan – freshwater ecologist and president of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association – said in the release.
According to the 2020-2021 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) Trout Stream Management and Status Report, Badger Mill Creek was stocked with yearling Brown Trout between 1988-2014 to create a put-and-take fishery.
A put-and-take fishery involves introducing a fish species into a body of water for the purpose of fish harvest where existing conditions prevent a naturally reproducing population, according to Law Insider.
In 1998, MMSD began to discharge effluent to Badger Mill Creek. The treated wastewater would compensate for decreasing base flows in Badger Mill Creek and the Sugar River due to municipal well withdrawals and lower groundwater and stream flows, according to the report.
The report states that MMSD’s discharge increased the baseflow of the stream by 35%. In 2008, both Badger Mill Creek and the Sugar River were reclassified as Class II trout streams.
To further improve as a trout stream, the WDNR report recommends habitat improvement projects.
Such habitat improvement projects have already begun through Dane County, according to a letter written by the coalition to the MMSD. However, when the district turned off their discharge during an assessment in February, those instream habitat improvements were above the waterline – rendering them ineffective, the coalition said.
Discharge from MMSD is essential to the health and steady improvement of the stream as a trout stream and natural resource, Bohanan said in the release.
“Cutting off the water will reduce habitat for trout and other aquatic life, weaken the stable, cold water temperatures trout need and make the creek much more vulnerable to climate change,” he said. “That action will really hurt the creek.”
And even though treated wastewater does not have all the qualities of groundwater, the coalition said it is a healthy source that sustains the flow of the stream – helping provide a buffer against lower groundwater levels that occur as Verona and surrounding areas grow.
The coalition said MMSD has other “viable options” that address the phosphorus requirements and still provide effluent discharge to the creek.
“The City of Verona and conservation organizations are eager, willing and able to help MMSD reduce phosphorus in runoff,” Mayor Diaz said in the release. “We need to cooperate to protect and improve the creek. Protecting the creek is why Verona opposes MMSD cutting off the water.”
‘Not a small project’
In Verona, Diaz said Badger Mill Creek provides plenty of opportunities to see nature, noting there’s lots of wildlife – including a possible muskrat or river otter sighting that is still up for debate.
There are also plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and fishing.
“The winters in Wisconsin can be rough, but when you get to spring and summer – it’s gorgeous,” he said. “There’s a ton of animals and plants… I think it’s good for humans to have access to nature – whether they access it or not.”
District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare added to this sentiment, saying Badger Mill Creek provides an element of nature to a pretty urban area.
“Something I think we can all be proud of.”
The city, county and local groups have invested significant time through restoration work in and around Badger Mill Creek – and will continue to do so, Diaz and Bare said.
When it comes to a future compliance solution at Badger Mill Creek, county supervisors are also encouraging MMSD to find an option that maintains the flow and respects such restoration investments.
During a Dane County Executive Committee meeting on April 20, a resolution in support of the protection of Badger Mill Creek was passed. The resolution was introduced by Supervisor Mike Bare, District 6 Supervisor Yogesh Chawla and District 30 Supervisor Patrick Downing.
It still must go through the Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Dane County Board.
The resolution encourages MMSD to continue to collect input from affected parties and find a solution to phosphorus pollution that maintains the flow to Badger Mill Creek, protects the creek’s ecosystem and respects investments made in the creek and surrounding areas.
According to the coalition’s letter, the City of Verona, Town of Verona, Town of Montrose and Village of Belleville have passed resolutions in opposition of eliminating MMSD’s flow.
But when it comes to the issue of phosphorus pollution, the problem needs a solution, Bare said. Going forward, he thinks a combination of mitigation strategies would serve as a potential option.
Bare encourages people to participate in the public input process, noting himself, the city and town are willing to discuss this topic as well.
In an April 10 letter to MMSD, Representative Bare and Senator Dianne Hesselbein thanked the district for the public input they have already sought from affected parties and encouraged them to continue seeking this “vital input.”
“It’s not a small project – it’s not a small amount of money, in all likelihood, to solve this problem,” Bare said. “But it does have significant benefits for the neighbors, for the creek, for the fish and for everyone downstream as well. So, it’s something that we really do need to invest money and time into solving – and hopefully, at the same time, creating a space that’s usable, accessible and adds to the beauty and enjoyment of the people in Verona, in town and down the stream as well.”