Verona’s Katelynne Linder performed with the Gustavus Dance Company over the past weekend at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.
The show – titled “That Single Fleeting Moment” – portrayed how dance happens in the body and in the now, according to a Gustavus Adolphus College press release. It also portrayed the experience of an audience member who watches the performance, but not all the time and preparation beforehand.
As an audience member, people see the dance and then it’s gone, the release states.
“We spend so much time on a work for that single moment – live for the audience to experience just once,” Dance professor Melissa Rolnick said in the release. “The two-dimensional experience doesn’t carry forth the aliveness you experience when you’re in the theater.”
Linder’s performances took place on April 13, 14 and 16 at Gustavus Adolphus College.