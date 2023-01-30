Rising costs of food and labor and a lack of space have forced Little John’s Restaurant, Inc to suspend the majority of its operations, chef Dave Heide wrote in an email to the Press on Monday, Jan. 23, though he said it would return with “proper space and funding.”
Little John’s had routinely been serving thousands of meals per week to people in need, but with its future Fitchburg facility at 5302 Anton Drive not set to be ready until later next year, last month Heide made it known it needed temporary commercial kitchen space after “plans to rehome operations unexpectedly stalled.”
Little John’s lease at 411 Prairie Heights Drive in Verona ends Feb. 10. Heide had planned to move operations to Fitchburg by the end of this year, and be fully operational by the end of 2024.
“As food and labor costs have increased, and the temporary space we planned to go into is no longer available, Little John’s is forced to make a decision no one wants to make,” he wrote. “After exhausting all options, we will be suspending the majority of our operations. We sincerely apologize and acknowledge this decision will impact our dedicated staff and valued families who rely on us for meals and comfort. We will continue to serve the community as best we can. We appreciate your patience during this difficult time.
“Once we have proper space and funding, we will be back in full force to help the community.”
For nearly a decade on the second floor of the Verona Athletic Center building was the location of The Heights Event Center, which was a 550 seat banquet and reception hall that hosted everything from weddings to bar and bat mitzvahs.
But, it did not make it through the pandemic, so in May of that year, Heide reached out and the owner allowed Little John’s to call the space home rent-free for the next year and a half while finishing the permanent one as he saw enough need in the community.
Heide said he decided to move into the Verona space off of County Road M because he didn’t want to go from “zero to 60.”
Little John’s was formerly being housed out of another one of Heide’s restaurants, Liliana’s in Fitchburg. There, he could produce 2,000 meals a week. In the Verona location, he could produce 8,000 meals weekly.
Once Little John’s opens in its permanent 25,000-square-foot Fitchburg location, an estimated 40,000 meals a week will be able to be produced.
For more information, visit, littlejohnskitchens.org.