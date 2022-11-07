With visits up more than 80% than this time last year, two fundraising events will be held this month to support the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN).
According to BPNN, the pantry is expected to serve 35,000 people in 2022, up from 19,000 in 2021. Now, two community partners are stepping up to help support those needs.
The Verona Area High School Food Drive is running now through Dec. 19. Each week, the food drive focuses on specific items, and students will be collecting donations inside Miller & Sons Supermarket, making it easy to pick up a list of featured items, shop and donate all in one trip. The goal of the drive is to top its 2020 record and reach 20,000 pounds of donated food this year.
Wisconsin Brewing Company will also be holding its annual “Crowlers for a Cause”, in which $3 from every crowler sold during the month will be donated to BPNN.