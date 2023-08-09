A local fundraiser created by a Verona resident – Links for Lauren – has hit a milestone by raising more than $500K for Neurofibromatosis (NF) research in the last ten years amidst its 10th annual event set for Aug. 12, according to a TDS Telecommunications news release.
Founder and director Ryan Geier jokes that the NF fundraiser started out like a bake sale because it was so grassroots but has grown into a remarkable success story.
Links for Lauren will be celebrating its 10th year on Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. This fundraiser works to raise much-needed awareness and research funds for a nervous system disorder that is less known, but more common than Cystic Fibrosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Tay-Sachs disease and Huntington’s disease combined, according to the release.
“Educating people and raising money for research is what we can do to help fight back,” Geier said in the release. “My wife and I founded Links for Lauren as a positive way to engage the community’s help so we can get closer to having treatments or a cure for this awful disease.”
Geier’s daughter Lauren was diagnosed with NF when she was 18-months-old, according to the release. The disease is progressive and causes tumors to form on nerves anywhere in the body at any time. There is no known cure for the condition, along with extremely limited treatment options – which is why the Geier family jumped into action.
All proceeds from Links for Lauren support NF research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Biotechnology Center, the release states. To date, the event has raised more than $500,000 for NF research.
“Being part of a community means you step up and help when you see a need and we’re proud to play a part in such a great cause,” Sam Albolkhair, associate manager of Field Marketing at TDS, said in the release. “We sponsored the very first fundraiser and we’re proud to still be a presenting sponsor today.”
Geier said in the release that there are seven NF publications because of funds raised at Links for Lauren, but he’s not stopping there. For the first time, this year’s event includes an evening dinner plus a concert by local band the Foo Foo Dolls.
“We wanted to extend the fun into the evening hours and provide an option for those who want to support the cause, but don’t golf,” Geier said in the release. “We’re really excited about it and to celebrate our 10-year anniversary. We wouldn’t have made it this far without the support (from) both individuals and businesses across the state – we’re incredibly grateful.”
For more information or to purchase tickets for this year’s event, visit linksforlauren.com.