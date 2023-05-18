Over 15 local residents waited to speak at a May 11 public hearing held by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) Commission advocating for a similar concern: to keep the district’s effluent discharge flowing in Badger Mill Creek.
People filled the Fitchburg City Hall – or waited via Zoom – for a chance to comment about the district’s Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS before a final phosphorus compliance decision is made at the end of the month.
Concerns included a lack of community involvement, an ineffective study design and complications for the future viability of both Badger Mill Creek and Badfish Creek if the commission were to accept the current suggestion of discontinuing flow.
Topf Wells, the vice president of the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited, said he has served on the MMSD commission before and requested an extension of the public written comment period due to changes in information presented by the district.
Wells asked the commission to look towards their own history in making a final decision – noting that when a similar situation occurred in the Yahara watershed, MMSD convened a subcommittee that looked at all alternatives for phosphorus reduction.
“Critically, that not only involved MMSD staff – it involved Dane County, farmers, other local governments and the committee had commissioners – so by the time a final recommendation was made, there was extensive, fair public participation and the commissioners themselves had heard from a variety of viewpoints,” he said.
Wells was not alone in echoing concerns about a lack of public involvement in the decision process for Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS.
‘All the pain and no benefit:’ Friends of Badfish Creek
Though the possibility of sending all the district’s effluent to Badfish Creek has been in talks for years, Lynne Diebel – president of the Friends of the Badfish Creek Watershed – said the group was left in the dark.
Instead of being invited to the discussion early on from MMSD, Diebel said the organization instead received a text from the River Alliance alerting them to the situation.
“I think it was deliberate,” she said. “And it isn’t though we have not been in contact with MMSD – that they don’t know us.”
Diebel said the friends group signed on to MMSD’s Yahara WINS project very early – which is a collaborative adaptive management effort that began in 2012 to decrease phosphorus in the Yahara watershed.
The Badfish Creek watershed flows southeast to join the Yahara River and includes part or all the towns of Rutland, Dunn and Oregon. The Village of Oregon and the southeast corner of the City of Fitchburg are also in the watershed, according to the Dane County Water Quality Plan website.
On the last day of February 2023, both Diebel and Jim Post – another member of the friends group – learned of the plan in detail for the first time at a Town of Dunn Board meeting. Post said the group was told by MMSD that Badfish Creek would not change much with the additional 8% of flow that would otherwise go to Badger Mill Creek.
Yet, 8% of the district’s flow equates to nearly 300 million gallons of water a day – and the friends group, along with other affected parties – foresee impacts to the watershed as a result.
“You can say there’s no impact, but you’re not telling the truth,” Post said.
Diebel said the friends group has worked closely with the Rock County Department of Public Health, specifically Environmental Health Director Rick Wietersen.
Wietersen said the department routinely monitors most recreational bodies of water for E. coli, such as lakes, streams and rivers. During the six coolest months of the year – October through April – high levels of E. coli were found in Badfish Creek.
At that point, Wietersen said MMSD did not have to disinfect their effluent during winter months. Rock County then worked with the DNR to modify the district’s permit so they are required to disinfect the effluent return nine months of the year.
“So, there is a three-month period that their waste is not disinfected,” he said.
Public health exposure to E. coli from MMSD’s effluent is one issue, but Wietersen said it’s also an indicator of many other pathogens that could be in human waste. Since Badfish Creek is frequented year-round for recreational activities such as paddling, there is a risk of exposure to human pathogens.
Additionally, Wietersen said the creek is already exceeding its natural capacity by about 100%. Increasing the amount of effluent flow would create more problems, such as erosional concerns. The Rock County portion of Badfish Creek is already experiencing severe bank erosion due to excess volume, he said.
“That amount of additional flow is gonna have additional pounds of phosphorus, chloride, metals, nitrogen and just further degradation of a stream that is already seeing severe water quality issues,” he said.
Wietersen said going forward, MMSD needs to develop long-term goals of trying to distribute effluent across more than one receiving body of water.
“This step is basically going in the wrong direction and putting everything down one stream,” he said.
Post noted the district has a history of finding innovative means to improve water quality at lower costs. In 1986, MMSD switched from chlorine to UV disinfection, and at the time, it was the largest UV disinfection system in the world.
Yet when it comes to the district’s suggestion of discontinuing flow to Badger Mill Creek, MMSD has offered up to one million dollars for restoration work along Badger Mill Creek. Diebel and Post said there have been no discussions about mitigation strategies to address the increasing pollution that would result in Badfish Creek.
“This whole, we’re just gonna turn off the switch and not try to address the increased phosphorus really seems like it's a departure from past district operations,” he said.
“It’s offensive – is what it is,” Diebel added. “The abandonment of the Badfish.”
Diebel said one of the district’s missions is to not harm the bodies of water their effluent goes to. However, this decision would deny that mission, she said.
Prior to MMSD’s decision in the 1950s to send effluent to Badfish Creek, Post said it was a trout stream – and could be to this day with improved water quality. To act as good stewards of the environment, Post said the district should improve the water quality of effluent no matter where it ends up.
And his personal hope, Post said, is that the Badfish Creek gets some respect and attention “for what it’s being asked to do.”
“Life is not binary – there’s a lot of middle ground – and hopefully we can find some middle ground that does justice to all the streams receiving effluent and not one watershed over another or one population over another,” he said.
“We all share this environment, and it’s important that we all work together to improve it,” he added. “It just doesn’t feel like the district is being genuine in that regard right now.”