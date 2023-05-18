A new elementary school may soon be a topic of discussion for the Verona Area School District Board of Education.
During the Monday, May 15 meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Chad Wiese was joined by a team working on long-term planning for facilities in the district, which included enrollment projections.
The last facilities condition report was conducted in 2015-2016 in preparation for the 2017 referendum. Best practice-facilities must be assessed on a regular basis to ensure investments are made in the best interest of students, staff and the community.
A recent facility condition report was conducted to update the life charts in the 2015-2016 report, as well as establish life expectancies for the high school and renovated buildings completed in 2020. Thus, the year 2020 serves as a baseline for life expectancies.
The study team consisted of Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), IMEG and Findorff. Findorff created a 15-year spreadsheet of anticipated budgets reflecting life expectancies.
“The budgets and life expectancies are not absolute nor a guarantee, however, create budgets which may be used to manage potential needs on an annual basis,” the presentation stated.
This new editable tracking tool allows the district to build a multi-year deferred maintenance project plan. EUA noted that buildings within the district are “generally well-maintained and maintenance needs have typically been prioritized based on safety concerns and severity of the need.”
In addition to discussing the life expectancy of facilities, a conversation also surrounded future enrollment projections in the district. Currently, there are 842 seats available at the high school, 474 across the middle schools and 392 between five elementary schools.
Based on the projections, middle and high school capacity needs are further out than elementary. With elementary enrollment expected to approach a combined functional building capacity in the late 2020s and a combined maximum capacity by 2035, the presentation concluded that VASD should begin planning for a new elementary school around 2025.
As a result, conversations regarding the location of a new elementary school, along with other site options, should be explored. Attendance areas may need to be tweaked following the opening of a new elementary school.