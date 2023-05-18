A new elementary school may soon be a topic of discussion for the Verona Area School District Board of Education. 

During the Monday, May 15 meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Chad Wiese was joined by a team working on long-term planning for facilities in the district, which included enrollment projections. 

The last facilities condition report was conducted in 2015-2016 in preparation for the 2017 referendum. Best practice-facilities must be assessed on a regular basis to ensure investments are made in the best interest of students, staff and the community.

A recent facility condition report was conducted to update the life charts in the 2015-2016 report, as well as establish life expectancies for the high school and renovated buildings completed in 2020. Thus, the year 2020 serves as a baseline for life expectancies. 

The study team consisted of Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), IMEG and Findorff. Findorff created a 15-year spreadsheet of anticipated budgets reflecting life expectancies. 

“The budgets and life expectancies are not absolute nor a guarantee, however, create budgets which may be used to manage potential needs on an annual basis,” the presentation stated.

This new editable tracking tool allows the district to build a multi-year deferred maintenance project plan. EUA noted that buildings within the district are “generally well-maintained and maintenance needs have typically been prioritized based on safety concerns and severity of the need.”

In addition to discussing the life expectancy of facilities, a conversation also surrounded future enrollment projections in the district. Currently, there are 842 seats available at the high school, 474 across the middle schools and 392 between five elementary schools. 

Based on the projections, middle and high school capacity needs are further out than elementary. With elementary enrollment expected to approach a combined functional building capacity in the late 2020s and a combined maximum capacity by 2035, the presentation concluded that VASD should begin planning for a new elementary school around 2025. 

As a result, conversations regarding the location of a new elementary school, along with other site options, should be explored. Attendance areas may need to be tweaked following the opening of a new elementary school. 

Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com

Tags

Did You Know?

During public comment, three parents in the Verona Area School District shared concerns about the district’s scheduled asynchronous learning days. 

“I have not received any objective data showing how this educational model helps to shrink the current gaps in our education – in fact, it almost seems to rather directly conflict with the high standards we set for ourselves here in the district,” Robyn Ward said. 

“Home does not mean the same thing to every child, and gaps in education directly correlate with socioeconomic status,” she added. 

Dean Gorrell asked Superintendent Clardy to reissue a new calendar for the 2023-2024 that does not include asynchronous learning. 

“Just because we think we can, just because we have the technology, doesn’t mean we should,” he said. 

In a response to the parents, Clardy said he respects opinions about the asynchronous instructional model itself – some people agree with it and others don’t. As an adjunct professor who teaches an asynchronous class, he understands some of the benefits.

However, when equity is used in the conversation, Clardy said to make sure it’s not used as a “pawn.” 

“When equity is being used as a pawn for a self-serving conversation, that’s not what equity is,” he said. “When we have issues around equity, our partnership should be about – no matter what the instructional model is – how we close those gaps.” 

“We close those gaps on holidays, we close those gaps during the summer, we’ve closed those gaps on asynchronous – none of that was brought up,” he added. 

As the most privileged nation in the world, Clardy said people are still talking about discrepancies in food and housing instead of looking to the root causes of why these still exist.

“It’s not just when it benefits you to make the conversation,” he said. “Consider how that resonates with a community that has a significant and growing portion that has been marginalized – and how that resonates when it’s being used as a token pawn for the point of a conversation.” 

Equity stands at all times, not just when it’s convenient, Clardy said. 

Clardy said he respects that the asynchronous model does not resonate with everyone and is willing to continue conversations. In 2024-2025, if data does not show a benefit to students, then it won’t be brought back up to the board, he said. 

Recommended for you