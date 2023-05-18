Just The Facts

Students from the Superintendent Student Advisory Council received recognition during the May board meeting.

The student advisory is one of the three advisory councils, along with a parent and staff advisory, that works directly with Superintendent Tremayne Clardy. It includes students in both middle and high school.

“When I came into the district as superintendent – going on two years ago now – it was very clear and important that I make sure we have the voice of our students in our messaging and leadership moves – and you can’t do that without partnering and working directly with the people you serve,” Clardy said.

This year, the student advisory worked closely with the academic services team to build a new equity framework informed by all three advisories, Clardy said.

During the meeting, three high school students spoke about their own experiences serving on the advisory.

“Having spaces such as the student advisory council, that not only tolerates but celebrates student voice, is so vital to uphold a nurturing and positive school climate,” Denali Kraemer said. “As I continue the journey outside of these walls, I will always carry with me the important lessons that this board has taught me. As I pursue the education track, the values of equity, belonging and celebrating all identities are pillars I hope to instill in my own students one day.”

Students on the council are:

Badger Ridge Middle School/Core Knowledge Charter School

Aaliyah Brewer

Arjuna Grady

David de la Vega Soto

Easton Jones

Ellie Rathfelder

Frances Vargas

Josefina Sanchez

Kaymara Beita Torrez

Klodian Gashi

Kodjo Abotsi

Lydia Morris

Marcus Love

Marques Diggins

Michael Ngo

Richie Martinez Flores

Symone Edwards

Savanna Oaks Middle School

Bella DeCarlo-Jefferson

Briza Hernandez Perez

Chris Mugisha

Claudia Apodaca

Lowell Porco

Marcus Freeman

Mariana Bautista

Mia Macias

Teddy Hueselmann

Verona Area High School