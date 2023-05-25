Verona Area High School was ranked amongst the top public high schools in the state of Wisconsin for 2023, according to Niche.
Niche is a website that analyzes data and reviews to generate school rankings with the goal of helping students and families make informed decisions. The website includes in-depth reviews of every school and college in America.
Out of 496 public high schools in the state, VAHS garnered a ranking of 13 and an overall Niche grade of “A+.”
In an email statement to the Press, the Verona Area School District said they are proud of the high rankings the high school earned according to Niche’s ranking system.
In 2023, VAHS ranked third in Dane County for best public high school teachers and fourth in multiple categories, including fourth best public high school, fourth best college preparatory public high school and fourth best public high school for athletes.
“These achievements reflect that students are engaged, educators are effectively sharing their knowledge and instructional expertise and families are there for their students,” the statement said. “We continue to be grateful to the Verona area community for investing in our schools, taking an interest in education and making the Verona Area School District a destination district for families and educators.”
To determine the rankings, Niche utilizes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews.
“Our data scientists and user researchers rigorously analyze data and user opinions to assess the key aspects of K-12 schools, colleges and places to live,” the website states. “Every month, millions of students and families use the Niche grades and report cards to find the right school or neighborhood.”
The process includes gathering data and reviews, rigorous analysis, user insights and then final grade designations.