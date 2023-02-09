Maddie Bergstrom has joined the Wisconsin Media Group as a reporter covering community news for The Verona Press.
Originally from Marinette, Bergstrom understands the value of local journalism in the community. She graduated with distinction from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Dec. 2022 earning bachelor’s degrees in journalism and psychology.
During her time at the University of Wisconsin, Bergstrom served as a news reporter and campus news associate editor for The Badger Herald, an independent student newspaper. She also interned as a staff writer and editor for the online publication College Magazine.
As a psychology major, Bergstrom spent time working on issues in prison reentry and criminal justice reform. She plans on continuing her education in the future by attending law school to write about the criminal justice system.
When Bergstrom isn’t writing, you can find her hanging out with her puppy, Phoebe, and two bunnies, Maggie and Coco. She also enjoys reading, knitting, binging TV shows, going to concerts and spending time with family and friends.