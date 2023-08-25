Just The Facts

The following items cannot be recycled through the NexTrex program:

Frozen food bags

Candy bar wrappers

Chip bags

Net or mesh produce bags

Mulch or soil bags

Degradable/compostable bags or film packaging

Pre-washed salad mix bags

Pet food bags

Hot dog or meat wrap packaging

Six-pack rings

PPE – gloves, masks or protective wear

Pool covers

Lamination film

Silage and hay bags

Vinyl shower curtains or tablecloths

Bedding or linen packaging

Shiny, crinkly films like floral wrap

Backyard ice rinks

Not sure if your item will be accepted? Try these two tests provided by NexTrex: