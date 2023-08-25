The Dane County Cabin at Camp American Legion in Tomahawk has two new recycled benches for guests to enjoy while sitting near the lake thanks to the Verona Lions Club and American Legion.
The Lions Club began participating in a recycling program with Trex during 2022, Lions Club secretary Jim Fletcher said. For every 500 pounds of plastic collected during a six-month period, the organization receives a recycled composite bench to utilize in the community.
Fletcher quickly realized that it would only take a few months to collect the 500 pounds of plastic needed for the program. Because of this, the Lions teamed up with the American Legion to alternate periods of collection.
By participating in this program, the Verona community has helped donate five benches since 2022, which is equivalent to roughly 2,500 pounds of plastic. Three benches reside at the Verona Senior Center, with the two newest additions at Camp American Legion.
Fletcher said the organizations have enough plastic to order a sixth bench, however it is still undecided on where this bench will be placed.
Plastic collection sites are currently located at the Verona Public Library, City Hall, senior center and the Town Hall. For more information, contact verona.lions@gmail.com.