At its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, the Verona Common Council approved moving forward with the proposed Ardent Glen development for the Marty Property.
The motion to approve a preliminary and final plan for Ardent Glen for the construction of 258 single-family homes and 148 twin homes located north of County Highway PD and west of Shady Oak Lane passed by a vote of 4-2, with alders Kate Cronin (District 3) and Mara Helmke (District 2) voting against the motion.
Plans for the development show Ardent Glen will consist entirely of owner-operated properties, which will consist of entry-level single-family homes, move-up single-family homes, luxury single-family homes, twin homes as well as senior living homes.
In the meeting’s public comment, Town of Verona Board member Tom Mathies, members from the Verona Rural Preservation Alliance and other nearby residents expressed concerns, most of which call back to the original Northwest Neighborhood plan proposal in 2018.
“Verona’s 2018 Northwest Neighborhood plan was based on the city annexing a number of farms for development,” one member from the alliance expressed. “However, a large swath of that area will now be preserved for agricultural use and will not be developable. The Northwest Neighborhood plan, and any proposals for future development in this area that are based on it, needs to be revised to account for these significant changes.”
The major concerns continue to be the placement of the new development and how it will impact the existing Shady Oak Lane and Town of Verona traffic, the distance the development is from Verona’s city-center and the urban density Ardent Glen will be adding to the area.
“I’m concerned that our area is becoming the wild west,” the alliance member continued. “Between the Hexagon proposal for ultra-dense townhomes and multi-story apartments (north of CTH PD and east of Shady Oak Lane), the the Marty plan to shove 400-plus homes into a floodplain, and Epic’s evidently unilateral decision to create a new highway without consideration of any traffic other than their own commuters, I have begun to wonder if the City has any reasonable planning process at all or if it’s just become a free-for-all for developers and corporations.”
A public hearing was held to discuss the property on Dec. 5, in which these concerns were also addressed. The City Plan Commission ultimately voted to approve the plans 6-0, moving it to Common Council for review.
Representatives from Veridian Homes also spoke during the public comment, sharing plans addressing some of those concerns. According to those plans shared, the Shady Oak Lane frontage has been modified to reflect fewer homes and driveways onto the street, expanding the buffering along Shady Oak and to the north.
The plans also show the development density is consistent with the Woods at Cathedral Point, another Veridian project underway at the southeast corner of CTH M and Range Trail that was approved in February 2020.
Concerns of building on known floodplains were also addressed, and the plan now reflects green space in those areas.
According to the developers, a traffic study has been conducted and is being reviewed by staff, but the report was not completed in time to be reviewed by the Common Council prior to the Dec. 19 vote. A representative was on hand to ask questions and address concerns of the council at the meeting, who said the Ardent Glen development is anticipated to add about 3,000 cars per day, but most of that traffic will be driving onto CTH PD to head east into Madison, with little anticipated to travel Shady Oak Lane.
With the plan approved with conditions, the developers will move forward with the project, continuing to provide updated plans to address the ongoing concerns. The site will be an approximate 10-year buildout, phasing work from CTH PD and moving north. The first homes are anticipated to be ready for move-in in 2023 or spring of 2024.