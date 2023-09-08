Verona’s Josephine McCartney has qualified for the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.
To earn this recognition, undergraduate students must complete all semester courses with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 and no grades lower than “C.”
Seton Hall is one of the nation’s leading Catholic universities and is home to over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students in New Jersey. Seton Hall offers more than 90 rigorous majors and has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek, according to a university news release.