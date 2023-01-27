The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, a project conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, comes closer to fruition with the help of a $1.5 million project donation from an area nonprofit organization.
Ascendium Education Group, a nonprofit committed to making education and training beyond high school accessible, gave $1.5 million to the project, which aims to fill the need for skilled trade laborers while empowering all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. With construction already underway, the center is slated to open this summer.
The facility will host Careerforce Build Up, the skilled trades training program designed to educate and support interested youth to pursue careers as plumbers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, electricians, and more. Hundreds of young people are expected to receive training through the program.
“Ascendium’s philanthropic mission focuses on how transformative education and training beyond high school can be in the lives of learners from low-income backgrounds,” said Brett Lindquist, Ascendium’s vice president of strategic communications, in a news release. “We are working on these issues at a national level, and it's wonderful to support innovative and effective initiatives in our own backyard.”
In 2021, the education nonprofit gave $250,000 to the organization’s AVID/TOPS and TOPS College Success programs, which help support learners from low-income backgrounds at every step of their academic journey.
"The dream of building a skilled trades center in Dane County is soon to be reality, and it is because of supporters like Ascendium," Michael Johnson, president/CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, said. "McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will be the largest of its kind in South Central Wisconsin, and it will provide opportunities for young adults to access resources, programming, and support systems that will diminish achievement gaps and generate transformational change for families in our community."
With Ascendium's donation, the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is $4.9 million away from its $35 million goal and a step closer to offering another pathway to career success.
According to the release, donations received now through August of 2023 will help sustain and allow maintenance of the facility for years to come, going toward the creation of pathways for young adults to gain certifications or on-the-job training, such as apprenticeships that result in quality jobs, at a time when there is a shortage of trained and skilled trade workers. Curriculum will also include entrepreneurial classes to show students how they can potentially build a business in the construction trades.