As the 2022 General Election approaches, several local races will appear on the Verona and Dane County ballot in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, Partisan Primary Election.
Several names on the ballot will be running unopposed, but Verona voters will have a chance to have their voices heard in one of the most contested State Assembly races in the state as a 20-year state legislature opted not to re-run.
To see the full listing of candidates across Wisconsin registered for the Aug. 9 primary, visit elections.countyofdane.com.
VERONA
State Senator – District 27
As Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D) exits the state senate, Wards 14-16 and 20-21 in the City of Fitchburg will see two names on the primary ballot with Dianne H. Hesselbein (D) and Robert Relph (R), who are both running unopposed and will advance to the November ballot.
State Assembly – District 80
In one of the most contested races on the primary ballot, City of Fitchburg Wards 14-16 and 20-21 will help determine who takes the seat of Rep. Sondy Pope (D), who has vacated the state legislature after 20 years. The Aug. 9 ballot will feature competitive races for both the democrats and republicans as Dale Edward Paul Yurs, Mike Bare, Chad Kemp, Anna Halverson and Doug Steinberg face off for the democratic nomination. Meanwhile, Republicans Nathan Grawein and Jacob D. Luginbuhl will go head-to-head in the primary to determine who advances to the November ballot.
DANE COUNTY
Representative in Congress District 2
Incumbent Mark Pocan (D) is running unopposed in the August primary. Meanwhile, Charity Berry and Erik Olsen will face off in the primary to decide the republican candidate to join Pocan on the November ballot.
Sheriff
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett (D) will run unopposed in this year’s August primary, advancing to the November election.
Clerk of Circuit Court
Dane County Clerk Carlo Esqueda (D) will run unopposed in this year’s August primary, advancing to the November election.