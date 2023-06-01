The library at Verona Area International School (VAIS) and New Century Charter School has debuted a new section spotlighting authors who may look pretty familiar to the community.
In the new “Local Authors & Illustrators” section, published books created by more than 40 second and third grade VAIS students will be available for checkout starting in the fall. A ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 23 brought together the talented students and staff who helped bring these young scholars’ stories to life.
Library director Tiffani Roltgen has been with VAIS and New Century for two years now. Prior to working in the Verona Area School District, she worked as a public librarian.
Oftentimes, Roltgen said public libraries offer local history rooms that have sparked her interest. She hoped to bring a similar concept – recognizing local authors – to the school district.
“When I came to the schools, I really wanted to bring that concept and start some sort of Local Authors and Illustrators section – but reimagine it in a way that is more applicable to kids,” she said.
To achieve this goal, Roltgen got together with VAIS teacher Jennifer Digmann and applied for a grant with the Verona Area Education Foundation (VAEF). In the submission, they wrote “this project will give students additional voice in their school libraries by creating a Local Authors & Illustrators Corner where their stories and experiences will be available for checkout by their peers and educators.”
The grant submission was accepted – which led Roltgen and Digmann to begin the idea gathering, writing, editing and publishing process with students halfway through the 2022-2023 school year. VAIS teacher Yumeng Wang joined the process as well, guiding students through publishing books written entirely in Mandarin.
As soon as students heard about the project, they couldn’t wait to get started, Roltgen said.
“Their very first question when I introduced the blank books – and showed them that they were going to be featuring their work – was, ‘How many can we do?’” she said.
Roltgen said the project began in the classrooms with basic instructions and idea generating. Both Digmann and Wang led the time-consuming editing and revision process with students, which was very eye-opening for students to see how much time and energy is needed for publication, Roltgen said.
Once students got accustomed to those instructions, Roltgen collaborated on lessons regarding the publication process, which included editing, copyright and designing the covers of books.
While normally the saying goes, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’ Roltgen recalled telling students to judge a book by its cover during lessons – which is how you bring people to a story and have a shared experience, she said.
When it came to the bigger questions about writing and what it means to publish something, Roltgen said she loved the discussions that were shared with students who became deeply involved in the technical aspects of publication, such as copyright and title pages.
“I think I’ve really seen a shift where students now see themselves as authors and illustrators,” she said. “They can’t wait to get started on their next story.”
Roltgen said both VAIS and New Century have really passionate readers. Every week, students go to the library for classes and book checkouts.
Now, students have the chance to read stories created by their own peers.
“To see them take the other side of that and see themselves as a creative force – is just really precious,” she said.
All the student-created books are cataloged in the VAIS/New Century library and will be available for checkout starting in the fall. Roltgen said the goal is to keep adding student work to the section each year and continuing collaborations with teachers on both sides of the building.
Another possibility she is exploring is offering readily-available blank books to students to create on their own time outside of class.
“We can grow the library in many different ways,” she said.
In the meantime, students continue to ask Roltgen how many blank books will be available next school year.
“They just have so many stories to share,” she said.