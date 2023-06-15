Fans of comfort food should mark their calendars for the first ever Midwest Comfort Food Festival, scheduled for this month.
Taking place over two days on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at the Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli, the festival will allow guests to celebrate Midwestern comfort food in all its various forms and iterations, according to a news release.
“We dreamed up the idea of the Midwest Comfort Food Festival because of our fascination with the idea of ‘comfort food.’ What is it? What does it mean to different people of different backgrounds in the Midwest? Even more, what does it mean to locate comfort food here – a place that likely has representative comfort foods in the popular imagination that may or may not be reflected in the reality of Midwestern food culture?” Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert – festival organizers and chefs at Seven Acre Dairy Company – asked in the release.
The festivities will kick off on Friday with James Beard nominated chef Yia Vang, owner and chef of Union Hmong Kitchen in Minneapolis, Minn. Vang will prepare a traditional Hmong BBQ inspired by his recent trip to Thailand and his family’s summer outdoor gatherings.
Guests can expect an elaborate outdoor BBQ with grilled, smoked, fresh and fermented dishes that reflect the mouth-walloping cuisine and culture of the stateless, nomadic Hmong community that have resettled in the upper Midwest.
This event will take place at Seven Acre’s new Sugar River Flats outdoor venue with a cash bar for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, according to the release. Tickets for the Friday event are $65 plus tax and fees.
The Midwest Comfort Food Festival’s main event is on Saturday, June 24. Madison-area chefs will prepare dishes that reflect what comfort food means to them. The chefs include Dan Cornelius (Yowela Farms), Yusuf Bin-Rella (Trade Roots), David Rodriguez (Taco Local), Francesca Hong and Matt Morris (Morris Ramen), along with Ben Hunter and Kylie Kiepert (Seven Acre).
A dessert will be provided by Seven Acre, along with cash bars for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Guests can enjoy booths from local artists and music from bluegrass band Down from the Hills.
“To me, the idea of comfort food is universal, though its meaning shifts across culture, class and place, especially here in the Midwest,” David Rodriguez, owner of Taco Local, said in the release. “I can’t wait to cook at the Midwest Comfort Food Festival and to shine light on what comfort food means to me and to who I am as a Latino in the Midwest.”
Tickets for Saturday are $60 plus tax and fees. For more information and tickets, visit sevenacredairyco.com/dine/events/.