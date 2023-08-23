Community members had the chance to enjoy a free meal alongside a recently finished mural during Miller and Sons Supermarket’s third annual Community Picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Miller and Sons hosted the event as a thank you to customers, and people of all ages showed up to eat food prepared by the local business and visit with neighbors.
The new mural – painted by Chad Caso – began work in June and finished on July 17. The large and bright artwork stands out on the north side of the building as an ode to the community Miller and Sons has served for over 100 years.