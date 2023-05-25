The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) Commission this morning approved discontinuing the effluent discharge to Badger Mill Creek.
During the Thursday, May 25 meeting, a roll call vote with eight of nine commissioners present demonstrated unanimous approval to the district’s suggested phosphorus compliance solution for Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS. The decision includes $1 million to support local improvements to the stream.
For more information on the decision, read next week’s issue of the Press and check online for updates.