Badger Mill Creek

The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) Commission this morning approved discontinuing the effluent discharge to Badger Mill Creek. 

During the Thursday, May 25 meeting, a roll call vote with eight of nine commissioners present demonstrated unanimous approval to the district’s suggested phosphorus compliance solution for Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS. The decision includes $1 million to support local improvements to the stream. 

