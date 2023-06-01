Just The Facts

Prior to voting on a final compliance solution for Badger Mill Creek, four individuals spoke during public comment to share concerns and ask for an extension of the decision process.

Topf Wells, president of Trout Unlimited and former commission member, brought up concerns with the million dollar investment for stream improvements at Badger Mill Creek – noting specifically disappointments with the district’s public engagement process. He also said projects to improve the stream will be costly and time consuming.

“I don’t think this is the end of the process – we’re looking forward to an extensive DNR review of what we fear your decision will be, and certainly many of us advocates will continue to fight for the creek,” he said. “I’m sure many of you entered this with best intentions. I wish the process had been more successful and technical in human terms.”

Community member Pat Bergen, who lives right next to Badger Mill Creek, spoke about the costs for the alternative plan of tertiary treatment. He asked the commission to request more information from the staff regarding prices for tertiary treatment and the resulting cost increases for ratepayers.

“I recommend you make a motion to delay your decision for at least one month to get answers about these costs, better funding and to understand what impacts this decision will have on the trout stream,” Bergen said.

Lindsay Foy, executive director of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, said the district’s assessment report is a step toward learning about the impacts on effluent on the Badger Mill Creek watershed today – but it’s not the whole story.

She said information is still being learned regarding the decision, and information provided by DNR fish biologists is counter to the conclusion that “the stream is not dependent on the discharge, even considering increased precipitation.”

“Although all options have drawbacks, additional treatment meets the phosphorus requirements, it minimizes harm to two streams and that’s two of your three stated goals,” Foy said. “So, please continue to consider your options.”

Lastly, Robert Bohanan, board president of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, urged the commission to consider the impacts the decision may have on Badfish Creek.