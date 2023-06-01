The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) Commission has reached a final decision to meet phosphorus regulations for Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS – voting to approve district staff’s suggestion of discontinuing effluent discharge to Badger Mill Creek despite community members’ concerns regarding the future viability of the steam and disappointment with the public engagement process.
With eight of nine commissioners present at the May 25 meeting, a roll call vote demonstrated unanimous agreement to send the district’s treated wastewater to one discharge point at Badfish Creek. The decision included an investment of $1 million from the district to support local projects to aid stream health and resiliency.
During a discussion, commissioner Sara Eskrich said $1 million for Badger Mill Creek makes sense but asked if there’s flexibility to allocate additional funds for Badfish Creek projects as well.
Martye Griffin, MMSD director of ecosystem services, said the commission can make that decision. He noted the district already provides funding for the Badfish Creek watershed under the Yahara WINS adaptive management project.
“You guys can make any decision you like, but just keep in mind that there already is investment by the district in that particular watershed, and also particularly through that particular stream, through money given to partners to do specific work,” he said.
Commissioner Marsha Rummel mentioned other contaminants of concern in wastewater, such as PFAS, mercury and chloride, that need to be addressed. She said the argument against tertiary treatment is its cost, but it may help address other contaminants in the future with changing regulations.
Kathy Lake, MMSD pollution prevention manager, said tertiary treatment as discussed in the plan only adds phosphorus reduction to the water that goes to Badger Mill Creek.
Eskrich mentioned that having one discharge point may make it easier to meet future regulations.
“These problems that Rummel brought up are actually much easier for us to tackle if we have one discharge point,” she said. That is actually, in some ways, exciting about the future and our ability to manage and be resilient moving forward.”
Vice president Ezra Meyer, who has served on the MMSD commission since 2010, told the Press a lot of different aspects, such as environmental, financial and societal factors, played a role in the big picture of making a final decision. Meyer has decades of experience working in water resources management.
Climate change impacts weighed heavily in his final vote to approve discontinuation of flow, Meyer said. Having a second discharge point in Verona requires a lot of energy, which contributes to climate change problems by emitting greenhouse gasses.
Many people are concerned about the trout population in Badger Mill Creek without the district’s effluent flow, Meyer said, but without managing climate change by the end of the century, Wisconsin may not have any suitable waters for trout.
“And so, I’m thinking about trout,” he said. “And I think the commission was – I think we all are.”
Another factor in the decision was the cost, and Meyer said tertiary treatment would be really expensive in the short-end with lots of risks around costs in the long-term.
“To add onto the plant and to meet the phosphorus standard requires a lot of energy, a lot of money, a lot of staff labor – there were other options on the table that could get us to compliance without having to deal with those other risks,” Griffin said.
Taking the next steps
Going forward, Griffin said the district anticipates a few next steps after the commission’s approval of a final phosphorus compliance solution. First, the district is required to submit a final compliance option report to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Around the same time, Griffin said the district will submit a request to the DNR to amend the current areawide water quality plan. Though the review process is submitted to the DNR, the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) also plays a role in amending the water quality plan.
After approving an amendment, the district will bring in an external facilitator to convene a group of governmental and non-governmental parties. Together, the group will prioritize interests around Badger Mill Creek and begin the process of understanding what types of projects can help increase the resiliency of the stream.
The group will convene before Sept. 30, 2023 and create a plan to allocate funds by Sept. 2024, according to Lake.
Griffin said as the group makes decisions on what’s best for the creek, the commission will allow flexibility in terms of providing additional resources to accomplish these goals. Similarly, if interests require more information, additional studies could be conducted to gather said information.
For the most part, projects will be led by local groups, Lake said during the meeting. If an identified project requires the district – such as using the effluent return pipe to bring groundwater to the stream – that’s something MMSD would consider, she said.
“This is a group led effort that the district, because we’re on the hook for compliance, we’re gonna be leading this effort, but it really is a collaborative process with all involved,” Griffin said.
“This group – I believe – is gonna be the driver of what happens next in the area,” he added.
A decision has not yet been made on when the district’s flow to Badger Mill Creek will actually be turned off, Griffin said, leaving time for the district to figure out what that looks like and how it will occur. Some commissioners suggested during the meeting a gradual decrease in flow to monitor any changes to the stream.
Commissioner Meyer said he has a positive and optimistic feeling about this decision, in spite of people who work in the same area raising concerns.
“It’s not lost on me – I don’t think it’s lost on any of us on staff or (the) commission that there is that concern out there,” he said.
Meyer has worked on watershed restoration for over 20 years, noting the science he’s looked at, combined with resources put forward by the district and other affected parties, will provide a positive future for the stream.
“The totality of all that effort – creative thinking, blood, sweat and tears, volunteerism, all of it – it’s gonna keep Badger Mill on a good trajectory going forward,” he said.
In his over 10 years of serving on the MMSD commission, Meyer has never seen a public engagement process like the one done for Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS.
Griffin said the decision is a success story not only for Badger Mill Creek, but for the Badfish as well.
“We’ve already been putting big investment into the Badfish Creek watershed… but now that we’re consolidating our outfalls to one outfall pipe, we have to now continue and increase those investments into Badfish Creek,” he said.
Badfish Creek is going to receive additional benefits and resources, Griffin said, not just because the adaptive management project requires it to meet compliance, but also to continue the district’s existing stewardship in Badfish Creek.
Since the district’s contribution to Badfish Creek will increase, Griffin said an amendment to the Yahara WINS project will be required as well.
“I think both streams are gonna benefit from added resources, investment and focus to increase healthy and resiliency,” he said
“I think it’s a win for both streams,” he added.