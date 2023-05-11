The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), ecologists and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) staff are at odds regarding the future of Badger Mill Creek without the return of the district’s effluent discharge.
On Thursday, April 27, MMSD presented research findings to commissioners with the suggestion of discontinuing the district’s effluent discharge to Badger Mill Creek and instead sending it to Badfish Creek to meet phosphorus compliance regulations in the stream.
A study addressing the impacts of no flow took place over the winter with Emmons and Olivier Resources, Inc. (EOR). MMSD Director of Ecosystem Services Martye Griffin said the district made this decision through a typical procurement process of writing a proposal, hearing bids and then determining who would best fit the needs of the assessment.
The study measured two data points – one where the effluent flow continued, and another where the district discontinued the effluent flow to Badger Mill Creek. Griffin said the study contained multiple points along the stream corridor – ranging from upstream of the effluent return all the way down to the Sugar River.
MMSD looked at the long-term gauge to understand when the stream typically experiences the lowest flow. Griffin said that usually occurs in February, so the assessment took place during that month to better understand how the district’s effluent influences the stream itself.
“We picked (a) low flow period based on the long-term hydrograph which simulates dry, drought conditions, along with winter conditions,” Griffin said.
The study found that by eliminating discharge, the district’s temperature influence will go away – making the stream have a more natural temperature regime, Griffin said.
In terms of the depth of Badger Mill Creek, the study found minimal impacts on depth when the effluent flow discontinued, with the largest impacts near the upper reaches of Badger Mill Creek by the effluent discharge site.
MMSD Pollution Prevention Manager Kathy Lake said another factor that contributes to the flow of Badger Mill Creek – groundwater – has increased, rather than decreased, as expected when the district initially began discharging to the stream in 1998.
“What we’ve seen is (an) overall success in all of these very natural systems so that at this point we don’t need the artificial influence on this stream,” she said.
The study, however, did not assess the impact of Verona’s imminent growth on the health of the stream – which Griffin said does not have a relationship to the stream.
Overall, Griffin said the findings demonstrate that the district’s effluent does not control the health of Badger Mill Creek – and flow will continue with or without the discharge.
“Things have changed since the ‘90s – what we thought was happening then, really isn’t happening now,” he said.
In addition to discontinuing the flow, the district recommended allowing financial resources to support projects that will help improve stream health.
“It’s not just us discontinuing the flow, but also looking at ways to make the stream even better because we know we’re gonna have a positive impact with our decision,” Griffin said.
While Griffin said the experiment was designed to give a picture of how effluent impacts the stream during any time of low flow – whether it be drought in the summer or a couple years out – ecologists and experts from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) do not believe the short study adequately represents the harms that will likely result from the discontinuation of the district’s effluent return.
A snapshot view
Robert Bohanan – freshwater ecologist and board president of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association – found the district’s study to be incomplete and not comprehensive enough to support the claims they are making in terms of discontinuing the effluent flow to Badger Mill Creek.
Looking at the study from the perspective of a freshwater ecologist, Bohanan said the information the district collected merely provides a “snapshot” of the bigger impacts.
During February, Bohanan said there is not as much biological activity in Badger Mill Creek – which means there will not be as much stress from disturbance.
Come June or July, however, Bohanan said the real impacts will appear during periods of low and high rainfall. Although data might suggest an increase in precipitation, Bohanan has found data on at least two summers of significant drought at Badger Mill Creek.
“And both of those times – compared to other streams – that return of (around) 3 million gallons of water a day kind of provided some stability,” he said. “There were other streams I looked at that don’t have that that really suffered.”
Bohanan said the district would have benefitted from hiring consultants who can model very complex systems out to five, ten or 50 years. He said he would never commit to participating in a stream assessment without having the funds to conduct long-term models.
“I’m really kinda concerned about looking out 50 years – what the impact is gonna be,” he said. “And models won’t predict exactly what that’s gonna be, but they will give you boundaries – and that I think is just a real glaring omission in their work.”
And with modeling, Bohanan said the district should have looked at development in Verona – as groundwater infiltration is affected by where the water falls when it comes to land.
“I mean, Verona continues to grow, it will grow – and part of that growth and development will not only increase the demand on household use, (but) it will also convert land from pervious surfaces where water can infiltrate to impervious surfaces like parking lots, roofs (and) streets,” he said.
Something that often gets overlooked, Bohanan said, is the effects that Badger Mill Creek has downstream in parts of the Upper Sugar River. Similarly, it’s not just the basins that are impacted, but the associated wetlands and riparian zones.
A couple of decades ago, ecologists began to recognize the quantifiable services watersheds provide, such as flood control, nutrient mitigation and aesthetic opportunities for recreation, Bohanan said.
“And so, at some point, those costs are gonna have to be paid,” he said. “And I don’t think that they’re considering the cost to replace those ecosystem services.”
With reduced effluent flow, Bohanan said a smaller body of water will move more slowly through the stream, which will then have effects on the concentration of dissolved oxygen. As discharge goes up, dissolved oxygen goes up. The organisms of most concern – aquatic insects that fish feed on and the fish – depend on dissolved oxygen.
Similarly, if water levels decrease, then the water temperature will also go up. Yet, colder water holds more dissolved oxygen, Bohanan said.
And even though MMSD’s effluent discharge is a higher temperature than would be ideal at the discharge point, Bohanan said that’s not the same about half a mile downstream.
“By that point, then it loses some of that heat to the atmosphere,” he said. “By the time it gets down to the reaches of the stream where there are temperature sensitive organisms, it’s fine.”
Additionally, with slower moving water, the more likely sediments are to settle out and begin to cover the bottom of Badger Mill Creek, Bohanan said. This sediment holds biologically available phosphorus, meaning the phosphorus pollution will remain in the stream – however Bohanan does not know who will be required to address that.
“They’ve proposed a solution, they’re gonna vote on a solution next week,” he said. “I don’t think that our questions are coming from a bunch of disgruntled tree huggers – they’re coming from people who have a lot of personal, professional investment in the stream and the watershed.”
“I think it’s time to take it as a given – that there will be harm to the stream,” Bohanan said. “Now let's talk about the degree of that harm, and what are some solutions.”
Information mismatch
An email provided to the Press written by staff from the WDNR demonstrates some information presented on MMSD’s Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS website does not align with WDNR’s recommendations.
According to the district’s website, the effluent suspension study design was approved by WDNR. However, since there was no requirement for a study, the email states there was no formal approval.
Fisheries staff from the WDNR did consult with MMSD and EOR on study design elements. However, when MMSD contacted DNR Fisheries Management in October 2022 to discuss options for evaluation of flow suspension, the DNR voiced concerns that “permanently eliminating the effluent discharge would negatively impact the trout population and a short-term study would not be able to evaluate those impacts.”
The email states that elimination of effluent will likely have “deleterious impacts” to the Brown Trout population and Brown Trout natural reproduction and recruitment.
“Since the addition of the MMSD effluent stream, Badger Mill Creek has changed from a warm water forage fish community with stocked catchable sized “put and take” trout into a cool-coldwater fish community and a designated Class II trout stream with observed natural reproduction and recruitment,” the email states. “Historical data shows the increase in flow and stabilization of temperature has been beneficial to the trout population and its abundance in Badger Mill Creek.
Additionally, the email states that mimicking air temperature in the water is not a good thing, especially as the climate continues to warm and become more variable.
The statement that being colder in winter is good for trout is incorrect, the email explains. When streams become too cold, several environmental stressors become risk factors for trout. At around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, adult trout spend all their energy maintaining body conditions instead of growing.
Smaller juvenile trout are also more susceptible to cold stress and mortality. The DNR observed region wide impacts to trout populations from the prolonged cold winters in 2013 and 2014.
“The effluent acts as pseudo spring flow stabilizing temperatures and prevents ice formation in the stream,” the email reads.
MMSD will hold a public hearing to accept verbal comments during a commission meeting on Thursday, May 11. The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. at Fitchburg City Hall, 5520 Lacy Rd.
People can also register to provide comments virtually via Zoom. The meeting will be publicly livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
On Thursday, May 25, the commission will make a final decision for a phosphorus compliance solution to meet the end of the month deadline.