The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) is requesting proposals for a third-party facilitator to lead a group that will prioritize projects supporting health and resiliency in the Badger Mill Creek corridor.
In May, MMSD’s commission approved a final phosphorus compliance solution as part of Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS – an initiative to remove excess phosphorus from a discharge site at Badger Mill Creek to meet state requirements.
The decision includes removing the district’s effluent flow to Badger Mill Creek and instead sending it all to Badfish Creek – a choice that many local residents believe will harm the viability of the stream and corridor.
In addition to reducing effluent flow to one discharge point, MMSD committed $1 million in financial resources to support projects benefiting the health of the environmental corridor. Work has recently begun to convene a group of governmental and nongovernmental parties with interests in the future health of Badger Mill Creek.
The group will work through a third-party facilitator to prioritize interests and needs for a project prioritization and funding plan by Sept. 30, 2023. Now through Monday, July 24, MMSD is requesting proposals for a facilitator to lead the group.
“We encourage you to review and share this request for proposals with your network so that we can receive a wide variety of responses,” an email project update states.
MMSD is currently developing a process for soliciting group members. Once information is available, details will be provided for those interested.
While the commission voted to discontinue effluent flow to Badger Mill Creek in May, treated effluent continues to be discharged to the Verona stream. A discontinuance will not happen immediately, according to the email, as further deliberations and arrangements are needed to determine the appropriate timing and process.