During the 2019-2020 school year, students from the Latinx Group at Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School organized a food drive to benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) for their yearly community service project.
The food drive concluded on Friday, March 13, 2020, Latinx Group Facilitator and Sugar Creek Bilingual Administrative Assistant Brooke Espinoza said.
Then, that following Monday, the unexpected happened – school shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. Little did they know, this would put a halt to future Latinx Group service projects for three years.
Yet, in a period of so much change and uncertainty, Espinoza said students saw firsthand how their donations helped support the community.
“Students saw grocery stores with bare shelves, lines out of stores and some stores forced to close,” she said.
The 2022-2023 school year, however, marked significant milestones for the Latinx Group at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge, as students organized and completed the first 100% hands-on service project since 2020 and worked to rebuild a sense of community the pandemic had previously taken away.
Latinx Group to Familia
Eighth-graders Josefina Sanchez, Karen Chaves Santiago and Ricardo Padilla Knott have been involved with the Latinx Group for three years.
Due to COVID-19, the group was forced to meet virtually – and tried to build community amidst challenging times through a screen. Because of this, Espinoza said the club grew significantly smaller.
“It did not feel like a family – and we are a family,” she said.
Sanchez said since returning in-person, it feels more like a family. She initially joined the group to leave a mark on Badger Ridge as current students leave for high school – so that newer grades can have a greater sense of community and a built foundation.
“For me – as an eighth-grader – seeing how close the sixth-graders are and how involved they want to be… Knowing that when I leave for the high school, they’re gonna keep it going,” Sanchez said.
To better reflect the long-term impact and community the group provides – not only for current students, but also future generations – members of the Latinx Group opted to change the name to “Latinx Familia” this year.
“We’re not a club – we're not like the Chess Club, we’re not the basketball team… we’re a family,” Espinoza said. “We respect one another, we treat each other like family… So, we are the Latinx family.”
Chavez Santiago joined Latinx Familia because her brother was also involved in Latino Nation, noting she feels “very secure” in this familia.
And when Padilla joined Latinx Familia, he wanted to create a better community – both for himself and everybody else – while also sharing his own experiences.
“I think if they keep doing what they’re doing – even more people will do it and it will just get bigger,” he said. “It will be better projects for future generations.”
A ‘unified front’
When the time came to decide on a community service project for the 2022-2023 school year, students in Latinx Familia, along with facilitators Espinoza and Brenda Covarrubias, felt it was important to “bring the community service event back to the roots” by again running a food drive for BPNN.
Since many Latinx Familia students attended Sugar Creek Elementary School or have siblings currently attending, the group requested the help of staff, students and families at Sugar Creek and Core Knowledge to create a “unified front” and work together.
During a monthly Sugar Creek community gathering, Latinx Familia students proposed a combined food drive to make a positive difference in the fight to address hunger, Espinoza said, to which the elementary school “heartily agreed.”
“The amount of support that these kids were able to get from the community, from families, from staff (and) students – it was incredible,” she said.
Students spent two months planning, organizing and collecting non-perishable food and hygiene supplies from Badger Ridge, Core Knowledge and Sugar Creek. This included setting up donation sites at the different schools and creating hand-painted banners, signs and flyers.
And even with unexpected snow days during the food drive, Espinoza said students worked fast to adapt to the situation.
“They were very quick and thinking on their toes and making adjustments,” she said
In the end, the united Latinx Familia food drive collected over 1,000 pounds of donations for BPNN. Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge collected 400 pounds, while Sugar Creek filled in the rest, Espinoza said.
As the school with the most donations collected, Latinx Familia presented students at Sugar Creek with a “traveling trophy” in recognition of their hard work.
“We ended up having to order for a delivery truck to come and pick everything up,” Espinoza said. “They (students) took it and they blew it out of the water.”
Throughout her five years as facilitator, Espinoza said she’s had so many memories with Latinx Familia that she can’t pick just one. Even though she’s not Latina, she is honored and blessed the students still choose her each year to be the facilitator.
“The fact that these kids care about me and want me to be a part of their group – because it is their group – that means so much more to me,” she said. “I stay in contact with these kids... I’ve gotten to know them, their families, their siblings – they share things with me, they share their struggles, their hopes (and) dreams.”
“From the day I started, I’ve learned so much from them,” she added. “It’s them – they do everything.”