Families visiting Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) will have fresh meat for the holidays thanks to Mt. Horeb farmer Darren Kittleson of Generations Beef, who donated 1,000 pounds of beef to the pantry last week.
The donation comes at a crucial time as area food pantries are experiencing record numbers of needs. As inflation has driven up food costs, the need for food assistance has also increased dramatically.
“We pride ourselves on making sure families visiting our pantry have access to fresh produce, dairy and meat,” said Food Pantry Director Tracy Burton. “We’ve been able to meet this goal with the support and generosity of our community and individuals like Darren and his family.”
According to a news release, BPNN is expected to serve 36,000 individuals in 2022, an increase of 84% over the previous year.
Sourcing food has also been a challenge for the food pantry, which relies on partners such as Second Harvest Food Bank, and area grocers such as Festival Foods and Costco. The pantry serves all of Dane County and is one of the busiest in the area.
“What we aren’t able to recover or receive free from our partners, we have to purchase.” Burton said. “Meat is our most expensive item and a donation like this gives us some breathing room and helps stretch our budget.”
BPNN estimates that 1,000 pounds of meat will provide the protein for over 4,000 meals.
Generations Beef breeds and raises Akaushi cattle, a type of Wagyu beef known for its distinct marbling and rich taste. The meat is harvested and sold as ground beef, steaks, roasts and a variety of other cuts.
“An important part of my life philosophy has been to give back,” said Kittleson. “This is our family’s chance to make a difference.”