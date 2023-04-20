Douglas Green can't remember a time he wasn’t interested in music.
“(Growing up), my uncles played guitar and sang – and my mother had a beautiful voice,” he said. “She recalls it – when I was little, I was always singing around the house.”
During high school, Green performed in musicals, wrote poetry and played instruments, such as the ukulele and guitar. Later, he moved to Nashville and discovered a newfound interest in songwriting.
Though Green lacked confidence in his songwriting abilities initially, his passion for music lives on over forty years later – and he gets to share the experience with other talented musicians in the group Riders in the Sky.
With many accolades – including Grammy awards, TV shows, radio shows, published books and world tours – members of Riders in the Sky work to preserve the heritage of Western music and present it to a new generation, while managing to incorporate humor and entertainment along the way.
The making of Riders in the Sky
Green said he always had a long-standing appreciation for Western Swing music. In 1974, he attended a Western Swing Festival and saw Sons of the Pioneers perform.
“After a whole day of hearing songs about drinking beer and cheating on your wife – to hear those songs about ‘The Timber Trail’ and ‘Way Out There’ and ‘Tumbling Tumbleweeds’ – I said, ‘Man, I’ve gotta do some research on this music. I love this,’” he said. “I love the harmony. I loved how poetic the lyrics were – they weren’t just about broken hearts – they were about the great outdoors, and the majesty of the West and the free and independent life of the cowboys.”
After the festival, Green began his research. He “got his hands on all the records he could” of the Sons of the Pioneers, Foy Wiling and the Riders of the Purple Sage, along with Andy Parker and the Plainsmen.
“I just felt like I could write in that genre comfortably – and wanted to,” he said. “I wanted to keep this tradition going.”
Green eventually got together with Fred LaBour and discovered a mutual love for Western music, specifically the poetry of the lyrics and complexity of the music.
A third member, the late William Drew, joined Green and LaBour. As members of Riders in the Sky, the individuals became known as Ranger Doug (Douglas Green), Too Slim (Fred LaBour) and Windy Bill Collins (William Drew).
Their first performance as the group Riders in the Sky took place on November 11, 1977, at Herr Harry’s Frank N’ Stein Rathskeller in Nashville. In 1978, Windy Bill Collins left Riders in the Sky and the group introduced a new member, Woody Paul (Paul Woodrow Chrisman).
In 1988, Joey the Cowpolka King (Joey Miskulin) joined the group. Now, forty years later, Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey the Cowpolka King continue to share their love for Western music with the world.
As a musical group that incorporates comedy, Ranger Doug said they all got in on the joke early of having funny – and memorable – stage names.
The name Ranger Doug came from two of his childhood heroes: Sheriff John and The Lone Ranger. An additional name – “Governor of the Great State of Rhythm” – was chosen by Too Slim since Ranger Doug also plays rhythm guitar.
Ranger Doug said member Too Slim got his name from Tennessee State football “legend” Ed Jones, more commonly referred to as “Too Tall Jones.”
“It just built from there, and built rather quickly,” he said. “It was quite a surprise.”
‘Doing something important’
In 1982, Riders in the Sky joined the Grand Ole Opry. They began making albums for Rounder Records, eventually joining big labels such as MCA and Columbia before making their own records.
A three-year run on The Nashville Network followed, with Riders in the Sky starring in the TV show “Tumbleweed Theater.” Additionally, the group had a seven-year run on public radio with the show “Riders Radio Theater.”
While used to the TV scene, Ranger Doug said they were astonished by the professionalism in Hollywood after booking a show on CBS – “Riders In The Sky” – on Saturday mornings.
“We replaced the Pee-wee Herman time slot,” he said. “It only lasted a year, but it sure was fun to be out in Hollywood.”
Ranger Doug described the Hollywood experience as a big bump in the group’s career. The next bump was making the song “Woody’s Roundup” for “Toy Story 2,” in addition to other projects through Disney and Pixar.
“When Randy Newman sent us the tape of “Woody’s Roundup” – with him singing it, if you can imagine that – we said, ‘Well, how do you want us to approach this,” he explained. “(Newman) says, ‘You guys know what you’re doing – just make your own arrangement.’ And we did.”
Following the song “Woody’s Roundup,” the group made the album “Woody’s Roundup: A Rootin’ Tootin’ Collection of Woody’s Favorite Songs,” which featured original songs, songs by “Toy Story” composer Randy Newman and covers. This album won a Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children in 2001.
Their next project for Disney and Pixar – which Ranger Doug described as the group’s most “unusual” project – provided music to accompany the characters from the movie “Monsters, Inc.” The final album – “Monsters, Inc. Scream Factory Favorites” – won Riders in the Sky their second Grammy award in the same category during 2003.
“That was a real thrill because we could write in styles that weren’t strictly Western at that point,” Ranger Doug said. “I wrote a song called, ‘I Only Have Eye For You’ and one called ‘Paperwork’ about Roz. It was just fun to stretch that way.”
The 2002 Academy Award winning short-film “For the Birds” – which premiered before “Monsters, Inc.” – included music from the group as well. This music is also featured on “Monsters, Inc. Scream Factory Favorites.”
“They let us record in our way – in our studio – and the results were wonderful,” Ranger Doug said. “Going to the Grammys was pretty darn cool.”
While Riders in the Sky received their Grammy awards in the afternoon, Ranger Doug recalled going to the award show that evening and meeting the “bigger entertainers.”
“It was very collegial and just a monstrous thrill to be recognized,” he said. “It was affirming that way – that we were doing something important.”
Now, the group has more than 40 full-length albums and continues to produce a radio show called “Classic Cowboy Corral” on Sirius XM. Throughout his musical career, Ranger Doug said he developed an extensive collection of Western music – and thought few stations on the air showcased that genre.
Too Slim joins Ranger Doug for the hour-long radio show that airs on Willie’s Roadhouse Friday and Saturday nights, along with Sunday mornings.
“He and I just have a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s all ad-lib – not scripted at all – and we do about 19 or 20 songs in an hour and (talk) about the artist.”
In addition to this, Ranger Doug has also been the author of four different books. The first book – called “Country Roots” – was the first popular look at the country music phenomenon in 1975, he said.
Ranger Doug then wrote an article about singing cowboys for an academic journal, which he expanded on greatly to produce “Singing in the Saddle” with the Vanderbilt University Press in 2002. Following this, Ranger Doug wrote two specialty coffee table books with publisher Gibbs Smith, called “Singing Cowboys” and “Classic Country Singers.”
“And I’m working on another one now, as I sit here in front of my computer,” he said. “It’s a biography of an extremely well-known country performer of the ‘20s and ‘30s named Carson Robison. No one has ever done a biography on him – several articles – but this is a full-length book.”
‘They’re all better musicians than me’
Most of the Riders in the Sky albums incorporate a mix of old classic songs with original songs, Ranger Doug said. All members of the group participate in the process of songwriting.
He described American music as a “wonderful mosaic” with many different genres, ranging from country blues and hip-hop to straight pop and Bluegrass.
“Western music is one little slice of that,” he said. “It’s a delightful slice that shouldn’t be forgotten – and when we began this group, it was sort of forgotten. It was in the nostalgia bin in the record store.”
Ranger Doug said his groupmates – Too Slim, Joey the Cowpolka King and Woody Paul – are all better musicians than him.
“You always want to play with somebody better than you, so it makes me improve,” he said. “I love hearing what they create – they’re all brilliant on their instrument. They’re nice people – we couldn’t have stayed together (for) 45 years if they weren’t good people… We get along, we deeply appreciate what each other does and the strengths each of us bring”
Regarding favorite memories from his career, Ranger Doug said he has about “one hundred thousand.” He loves seeing different places around the world and keeping this style of music alive – along with making people laugh.
“It’s been a wonderful career – we’ve played in every state and seven or eight countries,” he said. “Been to Japan and South America – it’s just kaleidoscopic.”
Ranger Doug said he remembers playing at the Hollywood Bowl the most with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic. The crowd consisted of roughly 17,000 people.
“That’s just astonishing,” he said. “What a feeling.”
Ranger Doug continues to stay creative by writing songs and books, he said. Plus, working with the other members of Riders in the Sky continues to inspire him.
“I can’t imagine having done anything else,” he said.
Riders in the Sky will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center. Ranger Doug said the show will include a mixture of classic Western music, originals and comedy.
“We’re bringing this music to the generation that remembers it, and we’re introducing new generations to it as we continue,” he said.