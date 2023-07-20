What: 38th Annual National Night Out Against Crime

National Night Out

National Night Out (NNO) is a yearly community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the NNO website. Currently, 158 cities in the state of Wisconsin participate.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the website states. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

For more information about the national campaign, visit natw.org/about.