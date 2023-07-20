Are you ready for a night of community fun with the Verona Police Department?
The police department will host its annual “National Night Out Against Crime” from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Hometown USA Festival Grounds near City Hall, according to a department news release.
Celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is a chance for community members and police officers to connect while working toward a safer, more caring place to live, according to the National Night Out website.
This year’s event will include a landing from a Military Helicopter, an Air National Guard Unit, an Army National Guard and a K9 demonstration. The Verona Fire Department and Fitchrona EMS will be in attendance, the release states.
Guests can learn plenty of information from different public-safety booths, including the KidCare ID program. Children won’t want to miss the return of popular bounce houses, face painting and a balloon artist – or a chance to dunk local police officers in the dunk tank.
Plenty of free food will be provided during the event, including pulled pork, hot dogs, corn on the cob, refreshments and frozen treats. There will also be live music from a DJ and a free prize raffle.
“The Verona Police Department looks forward to meeting the community it serves,” the release states.
Any donations for the event can be directed to the Verona Police Department officer Greg Gentz, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593. Donations directly support National Night Out and other community outreach programs, such as child safety seat inspections and installations, the bicycle rodeo and safety event, school youth presentations, the senior vehicle winterization program and Shop with a Cop.
“All donations are greatly appreciated,” the release states.