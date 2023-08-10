The Verona Police Department brought the fun to the Hometown USA Festival Grounds for the 38th Annual National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
This year’s event included plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy under a beautiful, blue sky. Young attendees raced through the many bounce houses, took a shot at dunking an officer in a dunk tank or lined up for face painting and balloon art.
Guests enjoyed free hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, chips, ice cream and water. There was a landing and tours of a Blackhawk helicopter, emergency vehicle tours, prize/raffle giveaways and appearances from many community organizations.
Sergeant Matthew Kile and his partner K9 Drea held a demonstration on how Drea can detect scents and apprehend suspects. Community members then had the opportunity to meet the department’s four-legged staff member.
“Our 38th Annual National Night Out Against Crime was a huge success on Tuesday,” the VPD Facebook page reads. “We had a great turnout and everyone said they loved the corn. We want to thank all the volunteers who helped out, as well as the community who showed up and made this event so great.”
National Night Out is a campaign held on the first Tuesday in August that provides a chance for community members and police officers to connect while working toward a safer place to live, according to the National Night Out website.