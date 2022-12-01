High-level staffing changes are underway for the City of Verona.
At the Nov. 14 meeting, the Common Council approved employment agreements for a new chief of police and parks director, as well as a transition agreement for the position of city administrator.
The agreement to name Dave Dresser as the city’s next Chief of Police was passed unanimously. Dresser began working for the city police department in 1993 as an officer and was promoted to Sergeant in 2001 and again to Lieutenant in 2008.
When Chief Bernard "Bernie" Coughlin retired in the fall after serving in the position for 19.5 years, Dresser was placed at the helm in the interim, and now, Dresser has been officially sworn in as the new chief.
“I’m not just a lifelong employee—or near lifelong employee—of the City of Verona, but I’m a hometown boy, born and raised here in the City of Verona,” Dresser said in front of the Council. “I learned how to ride a bike at St. James Church, I learned how to swim in Firemen’s Park, I went to Sugar Creek Elementary School, where it was, I attended middle school at the old high school and graduated from Verona High School. I’ve got two young adult children who just graduated from Verona High School as well.”
“Truly Hometown, USA, was my childhood and that’s what I bring forward, that commitment to the City of Verona,” he added.
Mayor Luke Diaz, along with the rest of the council, expressed their excitement to see Dresser take the next step in his career and that he will be leading their city for many years to come.
“I want the council to know I’m invested—I’m invested in the community and I’m invested in the police department,” Dresser said. “We are collectively excited for the future and growth of our agency. I’m excited to build on our community policing initiatives, and I look forward to working with all of you ensuring we have a police department the community can continue to be proud of.”
Council also unanimously approved the agreement to name Adam Waszak as the city’s new Park Director. District 1 Alder Chad Kemp, who was involved in the hiring process for the position, said Waszak is not only a great hire for the position, but a great employee for the city to gain.
At the meeting, a transition agreement was also accepted for City Administrator Adam Sayre, who has requested to move back to his former role as director of planning and development for the city.
The position became vacant when Katherine Holt, who was named Director of Planning and Development in July, shared she will be moving out of state.
“This transition agreement was requested by me, it was not requested by the mayor or requested by any alders,” Sayre said in the meeting. “By the time this agreement expires, I’ll have been the city administrator for more than four years. During that time, we made it through a global pandemic, thank goodness, with development and growth continuing. During those four years, I’ve been lucky to have a lot of great employees around me, and we’re very fortunate that most of our employees here are really great people.
“I’m also very thankful for my wife and kids, they’ve supported me during this time as administrator, and they are also supporting me during this transition,” he added. “I have missed too much of their lives during the last four years, and a big reason for me to step back is to spend more time with them. As my kids get older, I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m an administrator at some point in the future again.”
Under the agreement, Sayre will stay in the position of administrator until a replacement is hired, which the city hopes will be around the beginning of April or sooner. Sayre made sure to note that date remains flexible to ensure the city is able to hire the right fit.
Diaz and the council expressed they are grateful that Sayre is staying within the city staff and they hope to see him back in the city administrator seat when the time is right.
At this time, applicants are still being accepted, and viable candidates will go through screenings and the personnel committee, who is expected to provide an update to council at some point in December.