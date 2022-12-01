Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&