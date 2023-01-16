A new food truck—or, well, coffee truck—is coming to the Madison area, and will be launching its presence in the area with an event in Verona on Jan. 31.
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck was founded and launched by Kona Ice in the beginning of the 2020 pandemic, and since its launch, has rapidly expanded to serve customers across the country. The truck specializes in hot, iced and frozen beverages and bringing gourmet coffee wherever people are gathered—now in the Madison area.
“When Travelin’ Tom’s was first brought to our attention, we immediately had to get on the list,” Scott Sanftleben said. “We wanted a truck as soon as possible. The professionalism, community involvement, and quality and diversity of the product is what really sold us. With the success of our Kona Ice business and the support of the corporate staff, we are thrilled to invest and bring the coffee to the people.”
To celebrate their launch, Sanftleben will be giving out free hot chocolate on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Verona Public Library.
“When we first started Travelin’ Tom’s, we knew that we wanted driven and passionate franchise owners on the trucks,” said Tony Lamb, founder and CEO of Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee. “We wanted people who would make great coffee and be happy doing it. Scott does all of that—and more. After incredible success in his Kona business, we’re really excited to have him on the Tom’s team, and look forward to watching his business succeed.”
To learn more about Travelin’ Tom’s of Central Madison and to book your next event, contact Scott Sanftleben by email at lindseyh@travelintomscoffee.com or by phone at 608-347-1514.
If You Go
What: Free hot chocolate from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Where: Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.