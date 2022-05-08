On Sunday, April 10, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to a hazardous material spill in Badger Mill Creek.
The Press reached out last week to the WNDR for an update and communications director Sarah Hoye responded on April 27.
“On April 7, Carnes Inc., an HVAC company in Verona, had a mechanical malfunction which resulted in white paint mixing with their stormwater and discharging to Badger Mill Creek, adjacent to the facility. As the investigation is ongoing, I am unable to provide any more information at this time.”