DANE COUNTY — On Thursday, Dec. 16, Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) announced that the Omicron variant has been detected in Dane County. With traces of the new COVID-19 variant at the local level, officials are once again encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
“As we work to learn more about the Omicron variant, including how easily it spreads, remember that the best protection against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant is for people ages 5 and older to get vaccinated,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of PHMDC, in a news release. “For those who are already vaccinated, this is the best time to bolster your immunity with a booster dose as soon as possible. Vaccination greatly reduces risk of severe illness or death.”
The news release did not indicate how many cases have been detected or when those cases were detected in Dane County.
The World Health Organization designated the Omicron variant as a "Variant of Concern" on Nov. 26, indicating that it has the potential for being more contagious, causing more severe illness or decreasing or cause decreased effectiveness of vaccines or treatments.
“It will take time before scientists know the full picture of how easily Omicron spreads, if it results in more severe infection, and how vaccines hold up,” said COVID-19 data team lead Katarina Grande in the release. “However, even if some existing vaccines turn out to be less effective against Omicron infection, it’s important to remember vaccine-induced immunity isn’t an on-and-off switch, they will still provide some protection, making it vitally important to get vaccinated and get a booster.”