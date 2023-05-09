Know some youth in the community who have an eye for photography?
From Wednesday, May 10 until Saturday, May 20, the Verona Optimist Club will collect submissions for an online photography contest for youth high school age or younger, according to a news release.
Youth photographers are asked to submit photos that illustrate or exemplify one of the ten verses/lines of “The Optimist Creed.” The Creed, contest application and additional information is available at veronaoptimists.org.
Photographers or parents/guardians should email photo submissions to veronaoptimists@gmail.com. The event coordinators will then post the photo to the Facebook event page.
In the email, contestants must include the Creed verse their photo represents and an application signed by the youth and a parent/guardian that is available on the website.
Photos will be judged by the Verona Optimist Club photo committee for best representing the verse/line of the Creed. An additional people’s choice award will be provided for the image that gets the most likes on Facebook.
All photo submissions will be on display – and winners will be announced – at the Verona Optimist Guest Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Verona Senior Center. Winners will receive a gift card to a local arts and crafts store.
“The photo contest is a great opportunity for us to share the benefits of the verses of the Optimist Creed with our community and to appreciate the wonderful photography skills of youth,” President Jodi Farritor said in the release.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs throughout the world. Optimist members conduct yearly positive service projects reaching more than six million young people.
“By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves,” the organization’s mission statement reads.