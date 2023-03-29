Oregon mystery author, Kelly Maloney Kornaus, has released the third installment of her “Lauren Murphy Mystery” series, titled “Eddie’s Revenge.”
As a way to introduce the mystery series to Verona, Maloney Kornaus has partnered with Miller and Sons Supermarket for a book signing/meet the author event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The Lauren Murphy Mystery series initially launched in 2021 and follows the adventures of a kind-hearted florist who always offers help to those who need it, according to a news release.
“Sometimes she unwittingly finds herself caught in a web of danger when friends’ problems take on a life of their own, and the simple, innocent offer of help leads to asking questions, finding answers and working hard to keep herself alive,” the release states.
Maloney Kornaus’ first two novels in the series are “The Death of Stacey” and “The Death of Me.” Taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the series introduces lead characters Lauren Murphy and Curtis Kopp. These characters, whom readers became attached to, also appear in her newest installment, “Eddie’s Revenge,” according to her website.
“When Lieutenant Curtis Kopp mentors a new cop at the Green Bay Police Department, he grows very fond of the fine young man,” the release states. “He even works to help the eager cop realize his dream of becoming a K-9 officer. He had no clue that it would be such a dangerous undertaking, until he, himself, is pulled into a plot so sinister that even our heroine, Lauren Murphy, has difficulty figuring it out.”
According to her website, writing a book has always been a life-long ambition for Maloney Kornaus. After raising three sons and helping her mother through dementia, she finally sat down and began writing her first novel.
“Lauren Murphy Mysteries has truly become an obsession with me,” Maloney Kornaus wrote on her website.
In addition to the Lauren Murphy series, Maloney Kornaus published “I Am My Mother’s Mother: A Loving Journey Through Dementia.” This book shares her own personal journey of her mother’s dementia diagnosis and learning firsthand what dementia does to a person’s brain and body. Through a loving, gentle translation of the cold, hard truth, Maloney Kornaus shares the journey from initial diagnosis to end of life, including all the steps backwards, obstacles and challenges of dementia, her website states.
A fourth installment of the Lauren Murphy Mystery series, titled “A State of Confusion,” is set to release in early spring 2023, according to the release. Maloney Kornaus’ books are available for purchase online and at select retailers in Southern Wisconsin. For more information, visit kellymaloneyauthor.com.