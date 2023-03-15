The Freemasons of Oregon Masonic Lodge #151 donated Rescue Randy manikins to the fire and EMS departments of Oregon, Brooklyn and Verona on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Each municipality received one Rescue Randy, which is used to train for rescue operations and provide a lifelike simulation in doing so. On the market, the manikins can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.
Dakota Latimer, the Freemason who made the donation possible, was able to secure the manikins through his work with Madison’s CrossFit Games. The Rescue Randys were previously used for events in the annual athletic competition, and they had only experienced minor handling on turf.
“I hope the days and weeks ahead they’ll [the Rescue Randys] still look this good, but I’m afraid they may be a hand shorter or a limb shorter here and there,” Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier joked. “Ultimately, we greatly appreciate it. From the Oregon perspective, we’ll put this stuff to work.”
“From Brooklyn’s perspective, this is great,” Brooklyn Fire Chief Mason Barber echoed. “These are extremely useful and helpful for us.”
The Oregon Freemasons have made similar donations to the Oregon, Brooklyn and Verona fire departments throughout the last year. In 2022, they donated two fire suppression tools (FSTs)–condensed, aerosol-based suppression systems that quickly extinguish and suppress fires–to each agency.