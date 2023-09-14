The first time Travis Bembenek ever traveled to Mexico, he had no clue what he was doing.
Something about the country struck him, however, leading to a lifelong connection with a place he now calls home. And as the CEO of Mexico News Daily, Bembenek hopes to put a spotlight on the positive stories of this country for the rest of the world – ones that are often not told.
Originally from Michigan, Bembenek’s family packed up their home and moved to the Town of Verona when he was entering eighth grade. He described his childhood as a “rural youth,” growing up alongside two sisters.
When Bembenek entered the Verona Area High School, he came across a marketing teacher – Mrs. Rathart – who helped inspire his future career.
“She kind of got me inspired to go into business and marketing and the rest is history,” he said.
After graduating from high school in 1992, Bembenek left Verona to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was intent on studying in the School of Business, but quickly realized he’d need to take more Spanish to qualify for admission – something he didn’t enjoy while in high school.
“I started taking Spanish knowing I wanted to get into the business school, and I got really inspired by my Spanish teachers and business,” he said. “And then it was the time NAFTA was being signed. I thought maybe it’s a good time for me to pair my business education and desire to work in business with some Spanish skills and actually study in Mexico.”
So, Bembenek did just that – spending a semester abroad in Mexico during his junior year at UW-Madison. At the time, he was a “complete rookie,” but it didn’t take long for the country to “completely change his life.”
“It opened my eyes to a whole new world – new culture, new people, new language, new customs, music, everything,” he said. “Really it was an incredibly life changing experience to do that study abroad in Mexico, and I think it was the perfect place to do it.”
Bembenek eventually came back to Wisconsin and finished his undergraduate degree at UW-Madison with one goal in mind: to find a job that allows him to work with Mexico. Right when he graduated, he found himself with a “dream” position that brought him all around the world – and to Mexico every two to three weeks.
“I was able to travel to over 50 countries just out of the first few years of college,” he said.
That job spurred Bembenek’s international career, which spanned three large multinational companies in over 25 years. However, both himself and his wife knew they didn’t want to live a “corporate life forever.”
“We were thinking about getting a place in Mexico, spending more time in Mexico, but we were working so much we didn’t really know how to make it happen,” he said. “And then COVID came. And we were actually on a beach in Mexico on vacation when COVID hit.”
Bembenek and his wife stayed in Tulum, Mexico for a few weeks while watching the whole world shut down. They eventually came back and decided it was finally the time to make the big move to Mexico.
“We went back to Mexico and started spending significant time (there), and then ultimately left our corporate lives in October of that first year of COVID,” he said. “Bought a place in Mexico and started thinking about the next chapters in life, you know, what was going to be next?”
Bembenek’s new chapter
After the big move, Bembenek and his wife wanted to say goodbye to their corporate chapter and find ways to get involved with their new community.
Having traveled to many different countries – seeing both the “good” and the “bad” – Bembenek said he always connected the most with Mexico.
“I think the U.S. is going through a lot right now,” he said. “You look at the political divide and the anger… We don’t see that in Mexico. It’s obviously not perfect, but it’s a little bit more of a simple life.”
“It’s just a slower pace,” he added. “It’s a little bit more like my childhood in Verona.”
Yet, Bembenek felt like throughout his whole life, he was always on the “defensive” about Mexico.
“Pretty much the first thing people think about when it comes to Mexico is violence,” he said. “It’s a very, very, very oversimplified narrative on Mexico… It always just struck me that people dumb Mexico down to just this dangerous place run by cartels, because that’s just one tiny sliver of the reality of Mexico.”
Then a thought came to Bembenek and his wife – what if they could own a media company and help shift the narrative on Mexico? With a goal of educating people about the real Mexico, they purchased Mexico News Daily in 2022, the country’s leading English online newspaper.
The newspaper’s mission, Bembenek said, is to elevate the profile of Mexico. The published content spans from business, politics, culture, lifestyle and travel to food and drink, real estate, Mexico living and wellness.
“We really want to be a professional, serious, educated kind of read where you can learn about food, you can learn about culture, you can learn about different places to travel, you can be somewhat up to speed on the political situation in the country,” he said. “If you’re interested in business, you can read the trends and the concerns and the hot areas of investment… and that’s really why we want to have such broad coverage.”
“Our ambition really is that big,” he added. “We do want to be sort of a New York Times, Wall Street Journal of the country in English.”
Looking back, Bembenek said he never pictured himself owning a newspaper – but has always dedicated a few hours to reading them.
“I think newspapers – or online versions of them – really can have a renaissance again and have an extremely important role in society,” he said.
And though Bembenek and his wife purchased a media company with the goal of having a large impact, he never realized just how big that would be. For example, a new community section on Mexico News Daily profiles “amazing” people in the community.
“You know, people that are doing great volunteer work, people that have come and started businesses, people that are investing in the country,” he said. “We are meeting so many of those people, telling their stories, ourselves being inspired by them and I think in the process inspiring others as well to maybe make a change.”
To learn more about Mexico News Daily, visit mexiconewsdaily.com.