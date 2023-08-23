Local artists Tom Lindley, Roann Mathias, Narra Smith Cox and Sheila Warren are among this year’s participants in Paoli Art in the Park – a two-day art festival featuring a variety of unique, meaningful pieces located just a short drive away in Paoli.
Paoli Art in the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 at Paoli Park. This fine art fair – presented by Southern Wisconsin Art Guild, Inc. – features original work from local and regional artists in various mediums, such as wood, glass, jewelry, painting, fiber, photography, ceramics and metal sculpture.
Guests may recognize some of the participating artists from local premier shows, including the Agora Art Fair, Art Fairs on and Off the Square and the Spring Green Art Fair. Additionally, attendees can meet and view the work of talented local artists, such as Lindley’s woodwork, Mathias’ paintings, Cox’s pottery and Warren’s fiber art.
When visiting Paoli – known as a mecca for art, bicycling and paddling – people can discover historic buildings, unique shops, dining and live music at the Mill Paoli.
For more information, visit paoliartinthepark.org.