On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the largest conservation purchase in county history – a property acquisition of 625 acres in the Town of Verona and Montrose for the Sugar River Wildlife Area.
Parisi was joined by Land and Water Resources Department staff to announce this purchase from the Duerst family. According to a press release, acquisition of this property will provide restoration opportunities for woodland, savanna and also wetland along the northern streams. A future conversion of croplands to prairie will help reduce runoff, provide groundwater protection and improve water quality while simultaneously helping fish and wildlife habitat.
Most of the property is active croplands, the release states, with roughly 90 acres of woods and two acres in the Conservation Reserve Program.
“This is the largest conservation acquisition Dane County has made to date,” Parisi said in the release. “We are thrilled to preserve and restore this land along the popular Sugar River corridor for the public’s future use and enjoyment. The Sugar River corridor is a natural resource gem for the Dane County community. Many thanks to the Duerst family for allowing Dane County to acquire this land and carry out these important conservation efforts.”
According to the release, the property extends from Riverside Road south to Schaller Road, connecting the former Rhiner property to the Sugar River Wildlife Area Davidson Unit and providing a connecting block of approximately 840 acres of county-owned land for public recreation and wildlife habitat.
Land owned by the Madison Metropolitan School District Forest and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lies west of Speedway Road near the property’s southwest side, the release states. The county’s Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area is around a half-mile east of the property.
Through this purchase, the county can create more continuity between public lands and provide safe parking and access for already popular water-based recreation, in addition to hunting, trapping, foraging, snowshoeing, fishing and ungroomed cross-country skiing, according to the release.
A graveled farm road from Riverside Road to Schaller Road will allow for easy public access, while an existing 2.5-mile snowmobile trail will remain in place on the property, the release states.
“Restoration potential here is tremendous, especially considering the connectivity that I mentioned to all of the other public lands here,” Parisi said. “Once restored, future land cover will include prairie, savanna, wetland and woodland. This will provide ecosystem benefits and passive recreation opportunities for folks from throughout the region.”
The topography of the property is varied, with high spots allowing for panoramic views of the area, according to the release. Approximately 2,000 feet of the Sugar River is included in the northern portion of the property, with an additional 3,000 feet of intermittent stream frontage and 1,700 feet of intermittent stream on the southern end.
Many of the property purchases in the Sugar River corridor are recent acquisitions from the county, according to the release. These include 156 acres for the Sugar River Wildlife Area Rhiner Unit, 60 acres for the Sugar River Wildlife Area Davidson Unit, 102 acres of Public Hunting Easement next to Davidson, 378 acres for the Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area and 95 acres for the Conservation Easement next to Falk Wells.
Topf Wells – vice president of the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited – described this property acquisition as a “magnificent” purchase and a “wonderful” collection of resources.
“The water is wonderful, all the landscape that the county executive described is fabulous,” he said. “And the key thing about this is (that) it is accessible to everyone. For those of us who fish and hike and hunt out here, we see just people from all over Madison, every sort of economic and ethnic diversity. This is not a playground for the Madison elite, this is really the people’s land.”
A resolution for the county to purchase the 625.1-acre property for $12,139,250 was introduced during a Thursday, Aug. 17 County Board meeting, the release states. It is expected to pass in the coming weeks.