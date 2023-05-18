Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, along with staff from the county’s Building Bridges Program, met with members of the Verona Area School District staff and the school board to discuss the mental health program during the tenth year of operation.
“We thought it would be nice to come and mark this – recognize how special this program is and thank you for taking part in it,” Parisi said.
Building Bridges is a 90-day mental health stabilization program for students in grades 4K-9 that combines efforts from Dane County and area school districts. Administered by Catholic Charities, Inc. Diocese of Madison (Catholic Charities), the program provides wrap-around support through access to behavioral health resources and intensive case management, according to the 2021 Yearly Measures document.
“It’s kind of a cool story for Verona, because the idea for Building Bridges was born in a church basement in Verona about 11 years ago,” Parisi said.
The program began as a pilot project during the 2014-2015 academic year with the Verona Area School District, Sun Prairie school district and elementary schools connected to the Madison East High School attendance area, the document states. The program has since expanded to include LaFollette, Memorial and West High School attendance areas, along with school districts in DeForest, Middleton-Cross Plains, Mount Horeb, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, Waunakee and Wisconsin Heights.
While Parisi said mental health sources are theoretically available, access to such sources remains difficult – which is something Building Bridges works to address.
Funding for the program is primarily provided by the Dane County Department of Human Services’ General Purpose Revenue (GPR). Participating school districts nearly match the funds, the document states.
Each school district includes teams of two Building Bridges staff members, with one clinical coordinator and a service coordinator. At the district’s request, both Madison and Sun Prairie will be receiving an additional team this year, Parisi said.
“This brings our commitment up to close to two million dollars annually in GPR, and we have teams in virtually every school district in the county now,” he said. “So, it’s been an amazing success and it’s a great partnership not only between us and the school district, but us and Catholic Charities.”
Building Bridges includes two referral periods – one in the fall and another in spring. The program can serve 12 students per referral period. Services are provided to parents and guardians as well.
The impact of Building Bridges was measured using the CIS-P in the 2021 document. It demonstrates a statistically significant reduction in the proportion of students with clinically significant functional impairment from intake (78% average) to closing (61% average).
Additionally, there was almost no reliable worsening from intake to closing, and about one-in-five students demonstrated reliable improvements from intake to closing.
In three academic years, Building Bridges served 525 students and 763 parents or guardians from 11 school districts in Dane County, the document states.
“This is such a needed service that as I’m sitting here, I’m thinking – this can be branched out to community based organizations, restorative justice programs where students obviously are in there for some behavioral type issue where they need to be evaluated mental health wise,” board member Korbey White said. “It’s your program that can help. So, thank you.”