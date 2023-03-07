Parisi visits Badger Prairie Health Care Center
Photo submitted

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi stopped by Badger Prairie Health Care Center (BPHCC) in Verona on Wednesday, March 1 to celebrate the building’s anniversary and thank employees for their hard work, according to a statement. 

BPHCC opened in February 2011, making this year the 12th anniversary. As a skilled nursing facility, the center primarily serves individuals whose needs can not be met in other care settings, according to the website. This includes providing person-centered care and treatment to seniors with emotional, physical, behavioral or psychiatric disorders.

BPHCC specializes in long-term care, short-term rehabilitation and end-of-life care. Other specialty areas surround geriatric psychiatry, dementia and Alzheimer’s care, along with treating individuals with dual diagnoses or challenging physical care needs and behaviors, the website states.

