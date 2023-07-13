Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made a visit to Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) this month to meet volunteers and see the pantry’s new food truck, a purchase made possible through the county’s emergency grant program established last year.
In Aug. 2022, Parisi announced a $2 million emergency grant program that would increase food supplies for area pantries. BPNN received $200,000 to purchase food for guests and a much-needed box truck, communications director Lisa Marshall said.
Around the same time of the grant announcement, the Verona Costco had just opened. However, the only way to recover food from Costco is by pallet – and BPNN did not have the right vehicle for a loading dock.
“This was a huge deal for us,” Marshall said. “A lot of other food pantries already had a box truck, and we just had a van. What we were doing was taking the pallets apart and building them in the van… It was a lot of work and lifting.”
Recovered food makes up roughly 30% of the items the pantry can provide to guests, Marshall said.
BPNN sends the truck out six days a week to pick up free food from retailers such as Costco, Festival Foods, Hy-Vee, Pick and Save, Target and Kwik Trip. Just recently, the pantry started recovering food from Starbucks in Verona.
Without the truck, Marshall said it would not be possible to keep up with the growing demand at the pantry. BPNN served 37,000 people in 2022, but is on track to serve 80,000 this year – a two and a half increase.
This number is five times what the pantry saw before the pandemic, Marshall said.
“We see, and what a lot of food pantries are seeing, is increased demand all over the county,” she said. “The reason for that (is) we’re still coming off the pandemic… but then you add in inflation, immigration and just (the) high cost of housing.”
Another contributing factor is underemployment. Marshall said 77% of BPNN’s guests are employed but are not making enough money to accommodate groceries.
“The one place families can go to help stretch their budget is a pantry,” she said.
The county grant was instrumental for BPNN’s fight against hunger, Marshall said. This past spring, BPNN received an opportunity to decorate the box truck.
Tier 1 Nutritionals sponsored the wrapping on the truck by providing a donation. They worked closely with James W. Smith Printing out of Chicago to help make BPNN’s design itself come to life.
“We’re so grateful to the county’s support and recognizing the increased demands of food insecurity in the county,” Marshall said.
The community can help support BPNN through cash donations and volunteering. Volunteer orientations are offered on Thursdays and several Saturdays every month. Registration is required in advance online.
Food drives are another great way to help support the pantry, Marshall said. While BPNN sees a lot in the fall, there tends to be less during the summer months.
“We encourage people to come out, check us out, see what we’re about, take a tour and learn how you can get involved,” she said.