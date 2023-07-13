Just The Facts

With a long and rewarding career in nursing soon coming to a close, Lightfoot hopes to spend more time with her family, volunteering and traveling.

In 2014, Lightfoot took her dad on a Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

“It was amazing,” she said.

After that experience, Lightfoot wanted to volunteer with Badger Honor Flight. She has been working with the medical team since.

She is also involved with Veteran’s Last Patrol, a group that brings veterans new friends while in hospice care. Though she isn’t a veteran herself, Lightfoot is allowed to help due to her military family and nursing experience.