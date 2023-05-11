The Verona Common Council unanimously approved the extension of alcohol permitted locations at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce beer and wine tent for this year’s Hometown Days event.
During the Monday, May 9 meeting, the chamber requested to extend the fencing of the alcohol tent to include the burger stand and prize station. Children ages 17 and under will be allowed in the tent with a parent until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, and until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A safe ride program will be provided for attendees, along with a licensed bartender during all beer tent hours.
There will be signs posted signifying where the alcohol limits are, District 4 Alder Evan Touchett said. Drinks will not be permitted where the carnival rides and games are.
District 1 Alder Christine Posey asked a question about the need to extend alcohol limits into the prize area.
“I just worry that we’re starting to see people go beyond, and it could get a little out of hand once it’s extended,” she said.
Le Jordan – executive director of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce – said they have received many requests over the years to extend the alcohol limits.
“It takes a long time in the spin the wheel tent, and kids are in there and they’re spinning – they’re getting 300 tickets and their parents are standing there while they’re putting tickets into every single bucket,” she said.
“It’s just a way for families – for the parents – to be able to enjoy and stay longer at the event if they’re able to drink – (in) very certain hours – and walk around with their beverage,” she added.
Jordan said many other communities have done this, and the chamber has reached out to those communities to see if there have been any problems.
“Most of the other places have it more open than we do,” she said. “We’ve got a very specific area for that.”
Posey noted the extension would only apply from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Jordan said anyone who has a beverage after that time will be asked to return to the beer tent or throw it out.
People in bright yellow T-shirts, along with private security, will be around to monitor, Jordan said.
During the public safety meeting, Touchett said he asked the police department to keep a journal of how things went at this year’s event.
“This is certainly an experiment for the city,” he said. “Assuming things go well – and hoping that they do – that will be a pretty thin journal. At least it helps to inform public safety better next year (of) how things went.”
Hometown Days will be located at Festival Park behind City Hall from Friday, June 2 until Sunday, June 4. The layout of the festival is consistent with previous years, with fireworks taking place on Friday night. Additionally, there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, food stands, carnival rides, the Hometown Rumble car show and the Hometown Days parade.
Council notes
The council unanimously approved an amendment to the lease agreement with Verizon Wireless that will add antennas and equipment to the water tower at 408 West Verona Avenue. Once Verizon begins work on the tower, the existing monthly rent will increase by $300 per month.
A development agreement for the last phase of the Woods at Cathedral Point was also approved. The construction will include 29 lots and begin on June 19, 2023. Construction is expected to complete on or around Oct. 6, 2023, pending permit approvals.
Lastly, the council approved a subordination agreement with Oak Bank and an amended lease agreement with I.C.E. Inc. The city and town have an existing lease with I.C.E. Inc. who is currently in the process of securing a loan with Oak Bank for the construction of a new ice rink.
The loan process included the drafting of a subordination agreement, which incorporates language inconsistent with the lease. A lease amendment will be executed that is consistent with the subordination agreement.