Verona Area High School senior Laura Wang has what it takes to be a champion.
This May, Wang will be leading the SeaPerch team to the International Challenge in Washington D.C., representing the state of Wisconsin and VAHS. The road did not come easy for Laura as she had many failures along her STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) journey of building a SeaPerch ROV (remote operated vehicle) and a team.
During her sophomore year, a senior friend invited Wang to be on her team, and on a whim, she said yes. It was a complete failure. Her ROV motors failed, the propellers failed and fell off in the water and the control box fell apart during the competition.
As her parents and teachers watched from the pool deck, Wang was flustered.
“I remember talking with my advisor, Mrs. Mikkelson, afterwards and while I was embarrassed, she helped me understand that failure is a part of the whole process of learning,” she said in a statement.
And even though her ROV timed out of the challenge, Wang didn’t let that discouragement stop her from trying again the next year with an entirely new outlook.
Wang decided to lead the club teams her junior year and organized, planned meetings and built a new ROV. Success hit and felt good. Even though there were some minor challenges on her second try, she reflected on what she learned and realized that engineering may be her pathway to success in the future.
Alternatively, Wang works at the Dane County School Consortium and has completed a Youth Apprenticeship. She is currently employed at the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Biochemistry in the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility.
Wang was also a part of the Envirothon team for the past two years, in which she has won additional awards.
Clearly, Wang is a role model as a woman in STEM and hopes that her story will inspire future young scientists and engineers to embrace the failure in their lives as they meet new challenges.
“I have had a great experience at Verona Area High School being involved in clubs and activities,” she said. “I encourage young people to seek out opportunities and get involved.”
This year, Wang’s senior team placed first at the SW Wisconsin Regional Challenge and will compete in May at the International SeaPerch Challenge. Good luck to her and her team of Patrick Williams, Amy Yi and Charlotte Clubb. SeaPerch teams are advised by Hope Mikkelson (Science Club and Women in Science and Engineering) and Rick Boehm (Engineering Club).