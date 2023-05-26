As the weather warms, the Verona Police Department is making sure young community members have all the skills they need to ride bikes safely this summer.
During the eighth Annual Bike Safety Rodeo on Saturday, May 20, young bikers made their way through different interactive stations to learn about the skills needed for safe rides. The stations included “Driveway Ride-Out” and “Controlled Braking,” along with a final station that combined all the new skills together.
Members of the Verona Lions Club, Optimist Club and Verona Police Department staffed the event. Hot dogs, chips and water were provided by the Lions Club, while Culver’s supplied fresh custard for attendees.
While bicycles and helmets were required to participate in the event, people also had the chance to win a new bike of their own during a raffle. Bicycle licensing and safety checks were available free of charge.