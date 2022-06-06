Verona’s annual Hometown Days festival returned to Hometown USA Festival Park from June 3-5. This year’s weekend once again included rides from Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival, Havens Petting Farm and pony rides, live music by a number of area musicians, the Epic Fireworks Show, the Fun Run and the Hometown Hustle 5K, all capped off by the annual parade through downtown.
The Veteran's Memorial fountain offered young parade fans a great way to cool off before the activities began.
A bit of unexpected sunshine led many to don hats while watching the Hometown Days parade on Sunday.
Proceeds from the Knights of Columbus concession stand help support several local charities.
A row of orange chairs reserves space in front of Stampfli Mortgage on S Main Street.
Verona's Hometown Days parade drew thousands of fans of all ages on Sunday afternoon.
Outdoor seating at the Hop Haus Brewing Company offered patrons a shady spot to watch Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
Sunday's beautiful weather brought many furry friends out to watch the Hometown Days parade.
Verona's Hometown Days parade drew thousands of fans of all ages on Sunday afternoon.
Brats and hot dogs are perfect additions to a Sunday afternoon parade.
The Verona police department leads Sunday's Hometown Days as it kicks off on Paoli Drive.
Verona's canine police officer, Drea, is as excited to be in the parade as those watching her in it.
Nothing sets the tone of a parade more than the sights and sounds of fire trucks winding down S Main Street.
Verona's Hometown Days parade drew thousands of fans of all ages on Sunday afternoon.
A pair of parade watchers participate in the time-honored tradition of grabbing candy tossed during the parade.
The time-honored tradition of tossing candy at spectators during a parade was in fine form during Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
This group of spectators excitedly react to seeing someone they know marching in the parade.
Two young students of Capital Gymnastics demonstrate their acrobatic skills while marching in Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
History comes alive during the Hometown Days parade thanks to members of the Verona Historical Society.
History comes alive during the Hometown Days parade thanks to members of the Verona Historical Society.
The Verona Lions Club brought this friendly but suspicious looking pup to march along with them during Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
Madison's Cripple Creek Cloggers entertained parade goers with their fancy footwork and traditional folk dances on Sunday.
Beast and Belle, who will be performing the VACT's June production of "Beauty and the Beast," were well dressed while marching in the Hometown Days parade.
A member of the Verona Area High School Dance Team smiles as she performs while marching in Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
The Verona Area International School brought this impressive Chinese dragon to march in Sunday's Hometown Days parade.
Students from Infinity Martial Arts demonstrated several flips and twists during the Hometown Days parade.
A demonstration of competitive bow staff techniques was an exciting sight during the Hometown Days parade.
P.J. Kazoo demonstrates his one footed bike techniques.
Apple Annie offers a multitude of smiles and good cheer.
This hockey "squirt" tagged along with the Verona Wildcats Youth Hockey program as they marched in Sunday's parade for Hometown Days.
The Town of Verona appears to have traveled decades to attend this year's Hometown Days parade.
The Wenzel Amazements carnival provided a huge midway filled with rides, games, and more to this year's Hometown Days.
Sunday afternoon's beautiful weather brought a crowd of animal lovers to the Havens Petting Farm tent to interact with goats, rabbits, alpacas, and a zebra.
This gray alpaca waits calmly for someone to offer a bit of food in the Havens Petting Farm tent on Sunday.
A colorful jet pack offers a chance to take flight and head for the stars thanks to Funny Faces Balloons.
Jimmy Voegeli and The Jimmys performed live at Hometown Days on Sunday afternoon.
Lead guitarist Perry Weber (left) and bass player John Wartenweiler provided live music with their band The Jimmys at Hometown Days on Sunday.
Sunday was a beautiful day for a Hometown Days motorcycle ride.
A small roller coaster at the Hometown Days carnival offered plenty of thrills on Sunday.
Carnival games on the midway at the Hometown Days carnival included some traditional favorites, such as the Pluck-A-Duck game, a baseball pitch speed game, and more.
Angry Birds, a popular game found on many cell phones, made for a great carnival game.
Wenzel Amazements brought a variety of rides for fans of all ages to the Hometown Days carnival, including the family favorite Tilt-A-Whirl.
The Hurricane was a popular ride at the Hometown Days carnival on Sunday.
The Hurricane ride at the Hometown Days carnival provided excellent views of the Verona fairgrounds.
G-Force gives riders an unforgettable lesson in centrifugal force as it lifts and tilts as it spins at rapid speeds.
The Rock-o-Plane lifts riders high above the carnival grounds as they spin around in caged bucket seats.
