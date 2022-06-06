Cover

A small roller coaster at the Hometown Days carnival offered plenty of thrills on Sunday.

 Eddie Brognano

Verona’s annual Hometown Days festival returned to Hometown USA Festival Park from June 3-5. This year’s weekend once again included rides from Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival, Havens Petting Farm and pony rides, live music by a number of area musicians, the Epic Fireworks Show, the Fun Run and the Hometown Hustle 5K, all capped off by the annual parade through downtown.

Hometown Days | June 3-5, 2022

